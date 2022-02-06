Andrew Jones, Texas can’t pass up good shots Monday against No. 10 Jayhawks

Monday’s game

8 p.m., Erwin Center (capacity 16,540)

TV/radio: ESPN/104.9

About the series: Kansas leads 35-11. Texas has won only three times since an 81-69 victory on Feb. 1, 2014. Last season, UT swept the two-game series for the first time in school history. They were scheduled to meet again in the Big 12 Tournament, but Kansas withdrew due to COVID-19 protocols.

Saturday:Sputtering around in the first half, Texas catches fire in the second, roaring past Iowa State

About the Longhorns: Fans probably had a confused look Saturday when Cunningham started in Tre Mitchell’s spot. Cunningham certainly deserves minutes, given his defensive tenacity and rebounding hustle. But Beard said afterward that Mitchell turned his ankle in practice and battled just to get cleared to play at all. Mitchell finished with six points and two rebounds in 13 minutes. ... Beard joked that he spent Saturday yelling at Andrew Jones to shoot those open 3-pointers. “Some guy behind me yells, ‘Shoot it!’ (Jones) looks at me. ‘Hey, what he said,’” Beard said after Saturday’s 63-41 win over Iowa State. Jones was 4-for-7 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points. Bishop had one of his best games too, getting 10 points and seven rebounds in 29 minutes.

About the Jayhawks: Seems as if every Big 12 game has been tight this season. But Kansas dominated one of the most anticipated games of the entire season Saturday with an 83-59 win over No. 8 Baylor. Agbaji and Braun both scored 18 points as the Jayhawks had their biggest win over a ranked team since stomping No. 23 Texas by 30 in 2016. Braun also had 10 rebounds for just the second double-double of his career. “We played really well in the first half. I wish we could bottle that and do it every game,” Self said. ... Kansas needed a bounce-back win after losing by 18 the previous week to Kentucky. There was a 70-61 win over No. 20 Iowa State mixed in between the two games. ... The Jayhawks have the Big 12's No. 1 offense (80.2 points per game) and the best shooting percentage (.492). As usual, the Jayhawks are terrific 3-point shooters, hitting 36% from long range, second-best in the Big 12.

ContactBrian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.