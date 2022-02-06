How to watch, stream Texas basketball vs. Kansas Jayhawks

The Texas men's basketball team will face Kansas in a Big 12 showdown at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at the Erwin Center in Austin.

Texas is coming off a Saturday win against Iowa State where the Longhorns hit six second-half 3-pointers, turning a squeaker into a rout at the Erwin Center.

"As long as we go out there and be aggressive and we’re applying pressure, we’re hard to beat. We can beat almost anybody in the country," Texas guard Andrew Jones said after Saturday's win.

It's the first time this season the Longhorns will take on the Jayhawks. The nationally ranked teams meet again March 5 in Lawrence, Kan.

The Texas-Kansas matchup has produced games of legend over the years, most of which haven't favored the Longhorns, such as the 2007 Big 12 Tournament Championship Game where Kansas put away Texas 88-84 despite a Herculean effort by Kevin Durant — 37 points, six blocked shots and 10 rebounds.

In their past 30 contests, Texas is 7-23 for wins.

How to watch Texas basketball vs. Kansas Jayhawks

When: 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7

Where: Erwin Center in Austin

TV, Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network, ESPN Radio

Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report.