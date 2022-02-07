Kansas holds upper hand in Austin, but Texas basketball gets one last shot at Erwin Center

Bill Self should ask for a direct meeting with Texas officials. Call it a favor. The Kansas coach should beg them to reconsider.

Please don’t expand the UT Dell Medical School, he should tell them. Hospitals and medical ingenuity, they're overrated anyway. Self should have one message: Please, for the sake of humanity, don’t tear down the Erwin Center.

Why? Once Rick Barnes left town, nobody has run through Austin quite like the Kansas Jayhawks.

Monday will be the last time that Self, the Jayhawks and their fans will infiltrate the 45-year-old building, which will soon meet its maker. The only thing more on-target than a Kansas 3-pointer is the impending wrecking ball.

“Texas can guard, and they have a terrific experience,” Self told reporters after his team’s 83-59 win over No. 8 Baylor on Saturday. “They also have a guy on their staff who knows all of our stuff.”

Shoot it!:Andrew Jones, Texas can’t pass up good shots Monday against No. 10 Jayhawks

Self was referring to Texas assistant Jerrance Howard, who spent the past eight seasons with Self in Lawrence helping Kansas win six Big 12 titles.

No. 10 Kansas (19-3, 8-1) is in first place in the league standings. No. 23 Texas (17-6, 6-4) is fourth.

“We’re going to have to be really focused,” Self added.

The basketball school has simply dominated the football school over the past decade. As for what happened at Royal-Memorial Stadium last fall, let’s leave that for another time. Too soon. No need to trigger the hometown readership.

On the basketball court, Texas was 1-3 against Kansas in games played during the 1938-39 and 1940-41 seasons. Kansas won an NCAA Tournament matchup in 1960. Once the old Big Eight school joined the Big 12, it’s been all Rock Chalk Jayhawks — Kansas is 31-10 against UT since the start of the 1996-97 season.

The only other school with a lopsided series edge over Texas is old Southwest Conference foe Arkansas (87-68). Oklahoma has a 57-43 lead in the series.

Kansas is 11-8 against Texas at the Erwin Center. Most of those UT wins came on Barnes’ watch during the 2000s; the Horns protected their home court in 2000, 2004, 2006 and 2008.

“I’ve said this all along: They are the best team in the country," Barnes said in 2008, the year the Horns would go on to win the conference. “I don't see a weakness anywhere.”

Texas’ 74-63 win at Allen Fieldhouse in 2011 was memorable for J'Covan Brown’s excellent second half. Kansas was undefeated. “I think it was a key win for us," Brown said at the time. “Last year they came in our house and destroyed us.”

Saturday:Sputtering around in the first half, Texas catches fire in the second, roaring past Iowa State

Kansas’ record against UT inside Allen Fieldhouse is a staggering 16-2.

Unfortunately for UT, there wouldn’t be another home win until 2014. Shaka Smart finally got the next one in 2019. That day, Smart was literally on one knee banging both hands on the Erwin Center floor, trying to squeeze everything out of his charges.

“Before this game, I was zero-and-seven versus KU,” guard Kerwin Roach II said after the win. “One-and-seven, I’m taking it. It’s very hard to get a win versus KU.”

Texas actually crushed Kansas in Lawrence last season, winning 84-59 in what was at the time the biggest home loss in Self’s tenure at KU. Don’t remember that? It was Jan. 2, the same day UT announced the school was firing football coach Tom Herman and hiring Steve Sarkisian.

“We can’t beat Kansas and think our season is over,” guard Courtney Ramey said in the aftermath. “There are a lot of things we can get better at.”

The Horns followed that up with a 75-72 overtime home win, sweeping the regular-season series for the first time in school history.

Texas was scheduled to meet Kansas in last season’s Big 12 Tournament semifinals. However, the Jayhawks had to withdraw from the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. The Longhorns received a bye and then beat Oklahoma State to win their first Big 12 Tournament title.

Golden: Chris Beard wants UT fans to get loud. This week's loss against Texas Tech showed us why

Now Chris Beard is responsible for carrying the UT torch against Kansas. His five previous Texas Tech teams were 2-8 against Self’s Jayhawks.

After Texas' 63-41 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Beard noted the quick turnaround prep time for Kansas.

“It's a one-day turnaround. But even if it was a 14-day turnaround, you still worry about us,” Beard said. “We’re good enough where it’s about us. It’s not really about the opponent. So when we play Texas basketball, we feel like we can play with everybody. Now, with that being said, there are probably a few things we need to talk about tomorrow about Kansas.”

Start with Ochai Agbaji, the terrific 6-foot-5 scoring machine from Kansas City, Mo. He has posted double-digit totals in every game, scoring a season-high 37 points against Texas Tech on Jan. 24.

Christian Braun is a 36% 3-point shooter over the past three seasons. Veteran big man David McCormack had some great battles with UT’s Jericho Sims. He’s averaging nine points and almost seven rebounds this season. Super senior Mitch Lightfoot has 140 career blocks, putting him 12th on the school’s all-time list.

Texas fans have always come out in force whenever the Jayhawks roll into town. Barnes’ teams enjoyed the benefit of rowdy, sellout crowds. Granted, Kansas fans helped the gate. But the Erwin Center rocked.

It might indeed rock again Monday night. After Kansas, the Texas men have just three games left in the Drum. The men’s and women’s teams will move into the 10,500-seat Moody Center next season.

So don’t be surprised if Self takes one nostalgic look around the place. He’s had a lot of battles here, won a lot of games here, too.

“This is why you come to Texas, playing games like Monday night,” Beard said, “and I know our fans will rally, and it’s going to be just a great environment.”

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.