Watch Texas basketball fans rush the court, sing 'The Eyes of Texas' after Kansas upset

Monday night in Austin, No. 20 Texas upset No. 8 Kansas on their home court, leading several of the 14,688 fans in attendance to rush the court at the Erwin Center.

The victory wasn't completely out of the ordinary for the Longhorns. In fact, it's their third straight win against the Jayhawks, the longest in program history.

Fans who flooded the court or stayed in their seats after the 79-76 win pulled out their phones to record the moment, sharing videos of the stadium's singing "The Eyes of Texas" in celebration. Take a look:

The moment fans joined players on the court after Texas beat Kansas

The Erwin Center sings 'The Eyes of Texas'

Photos highlight Texas vs. Kansas, fans