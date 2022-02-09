In line with safety rules, Texas fined $25,000 by Big 12 office for Monday’s court-storming

Monday’s court storming at the Erwin Center will cost Texas a cool $25,000.

The Big 12 announced Wednesday it has fined Texas as part of the league’s rules on sportsmanship and ethical conduct, which are tied to player safety.

“Our host institutions have a duty to ensure an environment that provides the visiting team and game officials a safe exit from the court,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “In this instance, execution of the University’s court storming plan did not adequately provide the protections necessary to safe-guard visiting team personnel.”

No. 20 Texas captured a thrilling 79-76 win over No. 8 Kansas on ESPN’s “Big Monday” telecast. The crowd of 14,688 was so worked up, it created one of the best arena environments in years.

Fans spilled onto the floor after the final horn. UT students filled up the entire playing surface as fans sang “The Eyes of Texas.”

Asked if his team had any trouble getting off the court, Kansas coach Bill Self said, “Nah, it’s fine.”

Since his first day on the job, Texas coach Chris Beard has shown a laser-focus on fan experience and turning the Erwin Center into a rowdy home-court environment.

“Obviously why it’s such a big game is really what everything they’ve done in college basketball, right?” Beard said Monday. “So we’ve got to hold our own to the to the deal around here. Tonight was a good step in the right direction.”

The Big 12 has escalating fines when teams fail to keep students from rushing the basketball court or football field. From the league perspective, it’s a safety issue — both for the opposing teams and the fans themselves.

Texas and Oklahoma have announced they are moving to the SEC in 2025. The SEC has a similar policy about keeping fans in the stands. The first offense in the SEC results in a $50,000 fine, the second is $100,000 and third is $250,000.

