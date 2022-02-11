No. 10 Baylor suffered some injuries, but ‘we’re not a one-man show’

Saturday’s game

11 a.m., Ferrell Center (capacity 10,437), Waco

TV/radio: ESPN2/104.9

About the series: Texas leads 163-94. The Bears have won 10 of the last 12 games dating back to the 2015-16 season. Last season the second game in the regular-season series was scrapped due to COVID-19 scheduling issues, so the Horns did not play in Waco.

About the Longhorns: Saturday’s game is the Horns’ fifth straight against a Top 25 opponent. Texas is 3-1 in the last four games with wins over No. 18 Tennessee, No. 20 Iowa State and No. 8 Kansas. ... The Horns are converting off other team’s miscues. Texas has outscored its last two opponents 48-8 in points off turnovers. ... Mitchell is one point shy of the career 1,000-point mark, with most of that coming at Massachusetts. Allen, Carr, Ramey, Andrew Jones and Tristen Licon have all scored more than 1,000 points in their college careers. ... Beard said Baylor was “definitely one of those teams worthy of being ranked No. 1 for portions of this season.”

About the Bears: The defending national champions were rolling along, and then things got bumpy. LJ Cryer has missed four games with a foot injury. Then Drew’s club suffered a road loss at Alabama and got crushed 83-59 at Kansas. ... In Lawrence, Akinjo missed all 11 shots, and the Bears went 7-for-27 from 3-point range as a team. ... But Baylor bounced back with a 75-60 road win against Kansas State on Wednesday. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had a career-high 21 points, going 9-for-10 coming off the bench. Reserve Dale Bonner also had key contributions with nine points and four boards. “We’re not a one-man show or a one-man team, and we don’t have just one leader,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said afterward, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald. “So every night we have different guys stepping up and winning games.”

ContactBrian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.