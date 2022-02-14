Oklahoma coming together just as Texas looks to rebuild Tuesday in Big 12 matchup

Hookem

Tuesday’s game

6 p.m., Lloyd Noble Center (capacity 11,562), Norman, Okla.

TV/radio: ESPN2/104.9

About the series: Oklahoma leads 57-43. The Longhorns have won the last two games in Norman, one coming on Matt Coleman’s 3-point buzzer-beater and another led by Andrew Jones and Jericho Sims.

About the Longhorns: Beard believes Texas can be a “Monday night program,” meaning that UT can reach the national championship game. But that’s impossible unless the Horns can learn how to build on their success and sustain momentum. Those within the program were stunned at how easily Baylor ran through an 80-63 win Saturday. “I've told our guys, ‘Expect them to play their best game of the season or one of,’” Beard said. “We didn’t do our part of the battle.” Before facing Baylor, Texas had won five of six games, the lone loss coming at Texas Tech. Now UT has a chance to rebuild by facing teams in the lower half of the standings. Texas won the first Red River matchup in Austin 66-52 as the Horns shot 47%.

About the Sooners: Moser’s club found something special last week. Oklahoma rose up and knocked off No. 9 Texas Tech 70-55 in Norman. Then OU went on the road and almost won at No. 8 Kansas. The Jayhawks escaped with a 71-69 win despite Goldwire’s 20 points and the visitors shooting 47.3%. “We need to be greedy and keep getting better, because I don’t want people to be telling our guys, ‘It’s good to come close,’” Moser told reporters afterward. “You’ve got to keep chasing to get better. That’s what February is about. Get better, get better, get better.” Groves hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points against Kansas, and Harkless (12 points) and Hill (10 points) combined for 11 boards. “We need to go into this Texas game with the will to win,” Hill said. “If we can just keep playing great on offense and playing great on defense, we can beat any team that we want to.”

