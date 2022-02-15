Texas junior Tre Mitchell takes personal leave of absence from Longhorns basketball

NORMAN, Okla. — Texas junior Tre Mitchell has taken a personal leave of absence from the Longhorns men’s basketball team and there is no timetable for his return, coach Chris Beard told the American-Statesman on Tuesday.

Speaking before the Texas-Oklahoma game, Beard said Mitchell did not travel with the team to Norman, and the 6-foot-9 forward is currently with his family. Mitchell has not violated any team or university rules or laws, and his absence is not related to COVID-19 protocols.

“I’ve been in contact with Tre and his family consistently. He’s with his family now,” Beard told the Statesman. “It’s a personal matter, and we support him completely.”

Mitchell, 21, transferred to UT after playing two seasons at Massachusetts. The forward from Pittsburgh scored his 1,001st collegiate career point in Saturday’s game at Baylor.

This season with the Horns, Mitchell has started 17 of 24 games and is averaging 8.7 points and four rebounds per game.

Through federal privacy laws, Texas officials are not allowed to give out a great deal of personal player information. But Beard stressed that Mitchell is not in any university trouble or legal jeopardy.

“Nothing like that,” Beard said. “We want to support Tre Mitchell the person.”

No. 20 Texas is scheduled to face Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center.

