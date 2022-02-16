Viral video shows Texas basketball's Chris Beard talking to OU fan who shouted ‘You’re a traitor’

Hookem

Texas coach Chris Beard veered off the court after Tuesday’s game to speak with an Oklahoma fan who shouted, “Chris Beard, you’re a traitor.”

A short video, which started gaining traction online, shows Beard turning to his left as he was walking out of Lloyd Noble Center after UT’s 80-78 overtime win.

There was no real altercation, other than Beard said, “You don’t even know me,” according to an Oklahoma reporter standing nearby. The fan quickly backed down.

Overtime win:Soft only three days ago, No. 20 Texas basketball gets Big 12 overtime road win at OU

In the grand scheme, this was nothing more than rival fans talking trash. Beard and the Longhorns heard much worse when the team visited Lubbock on Feb. 1.

Texas got the last laugh Tuesday with the overtime win. Four players scored at least 16 points as the Horns (19-7, 8-5 Big 12) bounced back from last Saturday’s loss at Baylor.

More:Tre Mitchell takes personal leave of absence from Texas basketball

Texas returns home to host No. 11 Texas Tech at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.