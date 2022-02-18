After rugged Oklahoma win, Texas heads into Texas Tech rematch with tougher mindset

Saturday’s game

11:30 a.m., Erwin Center (capacity 16,540)

TV/radio: ABC/104.9

About the series: Texas leads 88-64. The Red Raiders won 77-64 in Lubbock on Feb. 1. Tech has won three straight in Austin and eight of the last 10 games in the series — all but one of those being overseen by then-Tech coach Chris Beard.

For Subscribers:Texas Tech basketball fans take aim at Texas’ box office, prompting a sales halt by UT

About the Longhorns: Guard Andrew Jones believes the Horns showed their toughness with a grind-it-out overtime win at Oklahoma on Tuesday. This came three days after a disappointing loss at Baylor. “I think we proved that we can bounce back,” Jones said. “When we play through adversity and together, we can grind out games.” Beard said when it comes to playing with toughness, “It’s capable versus willing.” Every player on the roster is capable of playing aggressive defense, so why aren’t they doing it? “We talked a lot to our guys about discipline,” Beard said. “There are just plays within the game where we’re not doing what we’re supposed to be doing.” ... There is no update on forward Tre Mitchell, who's on a leave of absence. ... The Horns must keep tabs on their fouls. Allen, Bishop and Ramey all played key minutes against OU with four fouls.

About the Red Raiders: Adams’ club has been simply sensational at home, as Texas knows all too well. The Raiders are undefeated in Lubbock. Things have been bumpy outside the Hub City, though. Tech lost at Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas and even Oklahoma. ... On Wednesday, Tech captured an impressive 83-73 win over No. 7 Baylor. Four players finished in double figures as Tech swept the regular-season series for the first time since 2005. Obanor had his first double-double of the season and 31st of his career with 23 points (4-for-5 on 3-pointers) and 13 rebounds. ... Williams is 21 points shy of 2,000 for his career. ... “I just told the guys we are playing well, but not good enough,” Adams told reporters. Kevin McCullar, who suffered an ankle injury last Saturday against TCU, is listed as day-to-day.

