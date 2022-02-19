Men's basketball: Texas rally falls short in 61-55 loss to Texas Tech

Jim Vertuno

Associated Press

Bryson Williams scored 17 points and No. 11 Texas Tech held off a late charge by No. 20 Texas to win 61-55 Saturday at the Erwin Center and earn a sweep of the regular-season series in the heated rivalry.

Clarence Nadolny added 14 points for the Red Raiders, who led by 10 with just over three minutes to play before the Longhorns closed it to 56-55 with a 9-0 run.

But Andrew Jones' long 3-pointer with 1:10 left was the last UT field goal, and Texas Tech put the game away from the free-throw line.

Texas Tech (21-6, 10-4 Big 12) has won nine of the last 11 against the Longhorns in a rivalry that has grown more intense since Chris Beard, the coach who led the Red Raiders to the national championship game in 2019, left to take over the Longhorns' program this season.

Visiting Red Raiders fans packed the Erwin Center, and their nonstop chants and taunts directed at Texas players made the game at times feel like a Texas Tech home environment.

And the Raiders simply outmuscled one of the toughest defensive teams in the country. Tech outscored the Longhorns 26-10 in the paint and won the rebounding battle 45-36.

Andrew Jones led scoring for Texas basketball

Andrew Jones scored 20 points to lead Texas (19-8, 8-6).

The game was physical from the opening tip as elbows flew, bodies hit the floor and Texas was hit with an early flagrant foul. Longhorns forward Dylan Disu took an elbow to the nose and left the court holding a towel over his face late in the first half.

Texas Tech twice built the lead to seven early in the second half, only to see Texas claw back with 3-pointers from Jones and Jase Febres.

A 3-pointer from Febres had the Longhorns within three before Nodalny answered with one on the other end. Free throws from Williams and Nadolny pushed the Raiders' lead to 56-46 with just over three minutes to play before Texas rallied.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders' frenzied ticket purchasing prompted Texas officials to stop sales Thursday after reports that Tech fans were buying as many as possible through the school box office using an online code for UT season-ticket holders.

Texas: The Longhorns played their second game without forward Tre Mitchell, who earlier in the week took what Texas called a leave of absence for personal reasons. Mitchell, a transfer from Massachusetts, has started 17 games this season and is averaging 8.7 points and four rebounds. The school has given no indication of whether he's expected to return.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech will host Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Texas will host TCU on Thursday.