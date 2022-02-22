After struggling against Tech, Texas guard Marcus Carr will ‘use this and respond’ vs. TCU

Wednesday’s game

TCU at No. 20 Texas, 6 p.m., Erwin Center (capacity 16,540)

TV/radio: ESPN2 / 104.9

About the series: Texas leads 114-68. The pandemic years haven’t been good for the Horned Frogs. TCU won five of six games against Texas from 2017-19. But the Longhorns have now won six straight, including a 73-50 decision in Fort Worth in January.

About the Longhorns: Beard said Carr has bounced back from his 0-for-6 shooting performance in Saturday's loss to Texas Tech and will be ready for TCU. This came after Carr went 1-for-5 at Baylor and 5-for-11 at Oklahoma. “Marcus will be the first to tell you we have to have better performance,” Beard said. “He’ll use this and respond.” ... Beard continues to believe reserve forward Dylan Disu is “really close to a breakout game.” Disu played only three minutes in the first TCU matchup in January. He should see considerably more playing time Wednesday. ... Beard said there is still no update on forward Tre Mitchell’s possible return to the team. Mitchell is on a leave of absence for personal reasons. ... UT’s four returning players from last season — Jones, Ramey, Brock Cunningham and Jase Febres — all earned Academic All-Big 12 recognition. Transfers and freshmen are not eligible. Athletes must have a 3.00 GPA to qualify.

About the Horned Frogs: Dixon’s club is just a few possessions away from being in the mix for third or fourth place in the Big 12 standings. TCU lost at Oklahoma State by one point and lost to Iowa State by three. Getting a 77-67 home win over West Virginia on Monday was a nice bounce-back performance after a 10-point loss to Baylor over the weekend. All five Frogs starters finished in double figures with Miller’s 18 leading the way. TCU attacked the paint and shot a season-high 53.7% overall despite going 4-for-14 from 3-point range. Forward Eddie Lampkin did not play because of a knee issue. “It was huge for us,” Miles told reporters afterward. “We didn’t get as many against Baylor, so coming in we knew we had to get in the paint.” Cork had 10 points and four blocks, both season highs, in his first start at TCU.

