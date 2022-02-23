With March arrival fast approaching, Texas can fine-tuning things in final four games

We’re at that point in the college basketball season where we’ve started our initial descent, so tray tables need to be stowed and seat backs returned to their upright position.

We’ll soon be landing in March Madness.

No. 20 Texas (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) has four regular-season games left, starting Wednesday with a home date against TCU. Sorry, this game doesn’t generate the heat Texas Tech did last weekend, but it counts just the same in the Big 12 standings.

The Longhorns essentially have two weeks to make any final adjustments before the NCAA field of 68 is announced. This is a program that hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 2014. But make no mistake, a first-round exit this year would be considered a disappointment to everyone inside the program.

“It's a great time of year,” Texas coach Chris Beard said Tuesday. “You know, we’re going to actually talk about that today before practice here in a minute. A lot of the things that we set out for as a team, including the No. 1 goal is right there in front of us. We control our own destiny in a lot of ways.”

Beard has never wavered in his belief Texas can be a “Monday night program,” one that can win a national championship. Talking about it versus doing it are quite different.

Beard has said multiple times the Horns should want to play their best “in the second half of conference season as March nears.” That time has arrived.

The Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-7) are coming to Austin for the second-to-last Longhorns men’s basketball game at the Erwin Center. UT officials are pushing to fill up the place, even offering $10 mezzanine tickets. Beard’s club then travels to West Virginia (14-13, 3-11) on Saturday.

Texas faces one heck of a closing kick by playing Baylor (23-5, 11-4) on Monday. That game is already sold out. Then, UT closes the regular season at Kansas (22-4, 11-2) on March 5 — on the Jayhawks' senior day, no less.

“I think above all, it’s great to be in a great mental place this time of year,” Beard said. “A lot of teams, the grind can kind of take you over. And some special teams, the grind can kind of springboard you into the best time of year.

“Look, these guys put up with me all season long to get to March and have some fun,” the coach added. “And I’ve put up with a few of them all year to get to March and have some fun. So I think it's just important that we understand that this is the best time of year, and we've got to find that positive culture, that joy and that eagerness to go out and play.”

To think it’s been all rainbows and kisses inside Cooley Pavilion this season would be misguided. There are indeed no “pots of gold and free corndogs every night,” as Beard promised in November.

Beard was hired to change the basketball culture. Much like Tom Herman did in 2017 with the football program, Beard has implemented his own brand of electroshock therapy.

Most of the grumbling has been kept in house. But freshman Jaylon Tyson didn’t wait around and transferred to Texas Tech before Christmas. Veteran guard Courtney Ramey’s extended family, 16 members strong, flew into Austin to show their support against Incarnate Word on Dec. 28.

Beard said Tuesday there is still no update on forward Tre Mitchell’s return from a personal leave of absence. Beard has said the junior is not being punished, and Mitchell faces no university or legal trouble. It’s unclear whether Mitchell (8.7 points per game) will return this season or return at all.

Texas must play with who is available. That means getting a bounce-back game from guard Marcus Carr, who went 0-for-6 shooting against Texas Tech. It means needing more from the frontcourt players, like Dylan Disu and Brock Cunningham.

Texas doesn’t have to worry about being on the tournament bubble. The Longhorns are in the field of 68, ranging anywhere from a No. 4 to No. 7 seed based on the sharp minds doing the guess work.

Now it’s a question of how this team will look when the bracket is unveiled. Four regular-season games and the Big 12 Tournament are dead ahead. There could be anywhere from five to seven games still remaining before the NCAAs.

There’s plenty of time left to fine tune things. But not enough time to fix fundamental flaws.

The flight attendants are coming by one last time to pick up any remaining items as we prepare for landing.

“You know, it’s a long season. It’s a journey,” Beard said. “This time of year, it's just important to kind of find that joy. Man, it’s right here. You grew up dreaming about playing in March Madness, and we've got a lot to play for.”

