TCU hot early, but Marcus Carr gets going late as Texas basketball pulls away for win

Marcus Carr was idling last Saturday against Texas Tech. But the Texas guard started revving when the Longhorns needed some speed Wednesday.

Carr scored six consecutive points to give No. 20 Texas some second-half life, the defense finally kicked into gear and the Horns motored to a 75-66 victory.

Texas (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) used a 17-2 run to dig itself out of a 10-point hole. It was the program’s penultimate game in the 45-year-old Erwin Center. The UT men’s will play its last game in the Drum on Monday against No. 10 Baylor.

Four Texas players finished in double figures with Carr getting 16 of his 19 points in the second half. This was after Carr was 0-for-6 shooting last weekend against Texas Tech. Andrew Jones poured in 21 points while Timmy Allen added 17 and Christian Bishop had a workmanlike 10 points.

The Horned Frogs (17-9, 6-8) got off to a terrific start, hitting six straight shots early to stake a 19-14 lead. Mike Miles Jr. hit the seventh straight bucket when he went flying through the air for an alley-oop dunk.

TCU wound up making 15 of its first 23 shots before halftime, a ridiculous 65.2%. Francisco Farabello’s corner 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer gave the Frogs a 35-30 lead at the break.

Texas had respectable first-half numbers, too. The Horns shot 42.3% in the first half as Timmy Allen had a team-high 10 points. UT even had just two turnovers compared to TCU’s seven. The visitors in purple were simply red hot early.

But Carr’s personal 6-0 run seemed to change the dynamics after the break. Jones hit a 3-pointer and followed that with an aggressive drive to the bucket for a layup and three-point play.

Carr’s back-to-back buckets tied the game 50-50 and, after a bad TCU pass, Jones went storming the other way for a fast-break layup.

