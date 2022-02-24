With Jeopardy! winner leading the cheers, Texas basketball works out of jeopardy vs. TCU

Influential Longhorns for $200, please.

This Texas senior defeated 35 other contestants to win the Jeopardy! National College Championship, won $250,000 and was honored during Wednesday night’s UT men’s basketball game against TCU.

Who is finance and economics major Jaskaran Singh? Correct. Light the UT Tower and pick again.

“No chance I’m going to class tomorrow,” Singh tweeted before spending the night courtside and going inside the Texas locker room. To which UT President Jay Hartzell tweeted back, “I’m happy to send a note to your professors if needed.”

Influential Longhorns for $400. This Texas senior needed a bounce-back game after his 0-for-6 stinker against Texas Tech. He scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half Wednesday and ignited a 75-66 come-from-behind win over TCU.

Who is point guard Marcus Carr? Correct.

He helped No. 20 Texas (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) win its penultimate game in the 45-year-old Erwin Center, too. In fact, this is the first time since the 2013-14 season that a Longhorns team has reached 20 wins while still in February.

“I still think about that game,” Carr said of last Saturday’s loss to Tech. “I still regret a lot of things that I did there, and I still wish I had that game back. So, I’m just trying to go out and rectify every single game from now on and learn from my mistakes.”

Same category for $600. This Texas senior notched his third straight game with at least 20 points. He attacked the rim and scored nine points during a 17-2 run that erased TCU’s 10-point lead and gave Texas a five-point advantage.

Who is sixth-year veteran Andrew Jones? Correct.

“I feel like we're getting better each with each game and each outing,” said Jones, who finished with 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting. “We’re learning from every mistake, every loss. As long as we learn and don’t make the same mistake twice and try to be at our best each game, I feel like we’re on the trajectory of doing really big things.”

Said Beard: “He puts 21 (points) on the board, has the ball in his hands a lot and only has one turnover. I thought Drew’s basketball IQ tonight was off the charts.”

Influential Longhorns for $800. Boom, the Daily Double.

This Texas senior had 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals while another UT senior had 10 points and an impressive five blocks. Who are Timmy Allen and Christian Bishop? Correct.

Allen and Bishop needed to get more physical after TCU shot the lights out in the first half. The Horned Frogs hit 15 of 23 shots in the first 20 minutes, a scorching-hot 65.2%. But in the second half, Carr and Jones handled the scoring while Allen and Bishop handled the dirty work.

“I thought the rim protection was excellent,” Beard said. “I think as the game settled down, a lot of our players, CB at the top of the list, took some pride in rim protection.”

Allen and Bishop, UT’s steady frontcourt duo, combined for 14 rebounds while going 9-for-11 at the free throw line. Texas really sort of bullied TCU into submission. The Horns went 17-for-18 from the stripe in the second half, 24-for-29 in total and outscored the Frogs by 16 at the line overall.

“It just got more physical, there’s no other way to put it,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said.

Bishop played a key role in scoring off a textbook press break late, which gave Texas a 65-59 lead. Allen showed his basketball savvy by throwing a loose ball off a TCU player’s leg with such force, it rolled out of bounds and into the Texas bench.

Influential Longhorns for $1,000, please.

This Texas senior managed to keep his defensive intensity and offensive rhythm even though he didn’t get to touch the ball all that much. He made the game’s only 3-pointer for Texas on a night the home team went 1-for-14 from long range.

Who is Courtney Ramey? Correct.

TCU’s Mike Miles had 17 points, his best game out of four against Texas in two seasons. Micah Peavy had 11 points. But those were the only two Frogs in double figures compared to the Horns’ four.

Our final Jeopardy! category: NCAA guesswork.

TCU (17-9, 6-8) is still in the hunt for an NCAA Tournament berth. This is the amount of wins it would take for a team in the middle of the Big 12 standings to qualify.

What is seven or eight conference wins in the toughest college basketball league in America?

“It’s almost hard to answer when you don’t know what’s going to happen with at-large bids,” Dixon said. “You’re asking a question that can’t be answered, but I gave an answer anyways.”

Beard is shooting for double-digit Big 12 victories so Texas can secure possibly a No. 4 or No. 5 seed. Next comes a weekend trip to West Virginia (14-14, 3-12). The Longhorns have just three regular-season games left.

“I thought tonight was a great kind of confidence builder for us,” Beard said. “If we’re in a situation again … it’s something to kind of pull from experience that we dug ourselves out of a hole tonight and played well down the stretch.”

