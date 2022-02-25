Having reached 20 wins, Texas must keep pushing forward Saturday at West Virginia

Hookem

Saturday’s game

1 p.m., WVU Coliseum (capacity 14,000), Morgantown, W.Va.

TV/radio: ESPN2/104.9

About the series: Texas leads 14-10. The Longhorns have won six of the past eight meetings but have had some awful trips across the Monongahela River over the years. That includes an 86-51 loss in Morgantown in 2018 and a 97-57 disaster in 2020.

Wednesday:With 'Jeopardy!' winner leading the cheers, Texas basketball team works out of jeopardy vs. TCU

About the Longhorns: Beard refuses to believe West Virginia is any sort of a trap game. “The records really don’t mean much,” Beard said. “it’s one of the toughest places to play in the country. They’re going to shoot that rifle off before the game and after the game. And we'll have to play our best 40 (minutes) of the year.” ... In college basketball, 20 wins are usually considered the barometer of a good season. By knocking off TCU on Wednesday, Texas reached the 20-win mark for the first time in three seasons. It was also the first time the Horns got to 20 wins in February since the 2013-14 season. Obviously, Beard and his players are angling for much more. With three games left, Texas can do no better than 12-6 in Big 12 play during the regular season. The Horns won 13 league games in 2011 but never more than 11 in the years that followed (with 11 in 2014, 2016 and 2021).

About the Mountaineers: Sherman is still one of the most dynamic scoring machines in the Big 12. But he’s surrounded by younger players, and thus, it’s been a frustrating two months in Morgantown. Wednesday’s loss at Iowa State was just the latest example. West Virginia was in position to seal a road win, but Iowa State’s Isaiah Brockington got a steal and hit a jumper with 22 seconds left. The Cyclones ended up with an 84-81 win. Huggins said his players didn’t execute on two specific things after a timeout. “We passed the ball around like a hot potato, and they never did anything I asked them to do,” Huggins told reporters. ... Brockington had only 11 points in the game at WVU; he had a career-high 35 points Wednesday. “As I continue to tell our guys, (the other team) watches film too,” Huggins said.

ContactBrian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.