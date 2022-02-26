In road win, Texas basketball's Timmy Allen believes, ‘We’re proving to ourselves what we’re capable of’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Funny thing about aggression. You better know your foe, better know how to attack in calculated fashion and sure as heck better finish the job.

Otherwise, the aggrieved party will rise up and pummel you into submission.

From the battlefield to the basketball court, these rules are universal. No. 20 Texas must’ve thought it could stroll eastward and conquer Morgantown with ease, but West Virginia clearly had other ideas.

The Mountaineers took multiple blows to the face, even took a double-digit lead in the second half. But the Longhorns kept battling, kept attacking and kept the intensity turned all the way up for an 82-81 win that felt like a massive step in the program’s growth.

“You know, people have been questioning us all year,” Texas’ Timmy Allen said. “Some people think we aren’t good. Some people think we are good. We’re not worried about that. We’re proving to ourselves what we’re capable of. We know who we are, and we’ve seen it all year in practice, and we’re starting to flourish in the games.

“We’re getting better down the stretch,” Allen added. “This is the type of win you want to build off of going into March.”

A few Texas teams have come to Morgantown and seen their hides turned into coonskin caps. Not this one, though. These Longhorns (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) are surging into the final week of the regular season having won back-to-back games in style.

Texas shot a dazzling 63.4% overall and went 8-for-16 from 3-point range. The Horns were plus-11 on the glass, which helped paper over 16 turnovers.

It almost ended in disaster, though. Allen threw a dangerous inbound pass to Andrew Jones in the closing seconds, and the ball trickled out of bounds into the West Virginia bench. The Mountaineers suddenly had one final chance for the win.

But coach Bob Huggins’ crew found more heartbreak. A West Virginia team that’s been close all season long had to watch Malik Curry’s potential game-winner bounce off the rim and fall incomplete.

“There’s always something you can look back and say, ‘I wish we would’ve done better,’” Huggins said. “I thought our effort was terrific.”

Still, don’t take anything away from Texas. Coach Chris Beard said his coaching staff set this up like an NCAA Tournament game: “Survive and advance. That’s as happy as our locker room has been all year.”

“I think there’s some validation points along the way,” Beard said. “This first year, there are some things where you’ll look back and say, ‘We took a step there.’ I think today is that.”

West Virginia (14-15, 3-13 Big 12) ran so many backdoor cuts, it was as if the Mountaineers knew every nook and cranny of the Allegheny Mountains. Meanwhile, Allen just cut straight to the rim, scoring a season-high 26 while hitting 12 of 16 free throws.

Texas senior Jase Febres, who hasn’t gotten the playing time and shots he has in the past, came roaring back to life with 14 points off four 3-pointers. Marcus Carr had another second-half surge to finish with 15 points as Texas pulled another one out of the fire.

“I’ve had my share of adversity through all this, but I try to look at it as a lesson more than anything,” Febres said. “When I get a chance to go out there and produce and shots are going in, I’ve got to continue to do that.”

Said Beard: “Jase Febres, what a pro. To wait his turn, wait his time, I can’t tell you how much respect I have for Jase, and to see him playing this way when it matters most is awesome.”

Texas was amped up from the get-go, maybe a tad too much. Christian Bishop overplayed his hand defensively and got beaten backdoor on two plays early. But the Horns were attacking on the other end too, getting open shots in the paint from Dylan Disu and Carr.

Jones hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key and then buried a 17-footer as Texas took an early 17-13 lead. Then things got a tad chaotic after Febres lost the ball to Curry.

Texas’ de facto enforcer, Brock Cunningham, got both arms up and came down hard on Curry’s face. Curry got up and started to charge at Cunningham, prompting players from both teams to step in. Officials looked at it multiple times and hit Cunningham with a flagarant-2 foul, which earns an automatic ejection.

“Good win,” Cunningham said with a smile as he exited the locker room. He watched the rest of the game on a TV monitor.

Two minutes after Cunningham’s ejection, Disu put his shoulder into a Mountaineer and tried to knock him over. That was an easy foul call. There’s a fine line between physical play and over-the-top aggression; the Horns were on the wrong side for a while.

But at least shots kept falling. Texas wound up hitting 15 of 23 overall, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and took a rather impressive 43-37 lead into the break.

Courtney Ramey was called for a flagarant-1 foul early the second half that got the West Virginia fans all riled up. Next thing the Horns knew, they were down 64-54 on Taz Sherman’s layup. But Carr’s 3-pointer and Allen’s bucket were a quick 5-0 run that provided some relief.

Texas kept up its aggressiveness and wound up hitting 22 of 30 free throws. Two Allen free throws got the Horns within two, and Febres hit a 3-pointer with 4:37 remaining to push the lead in their favor.

“We felt like we just beat an NCAA Tournament team,” Beard said. “I think this is one of our best wins of the year.”

