Texas basketball closing down Erwin Center, but which Longhorns will play in Moody?

Monday’s game

8 p.m., Erwin Center (capacity 16,540, sold out)

TV/radio: ESPN/104.9

About the series: Texas leads 163-95. The Bears looked sensational in an 80-63 win over the Longhorns at the Ferrell Center on Feb. 12. Baylor has won 11 of the last 12 games in the series, too, dating back to the second half of league play in the 2015-16 season.

About the Longhorns: Monday’s game marks the final Texas men’s basketball contest ever in the Erwin Center. The Longhorns have an all-time record of 549-142 (.795) in the building and a 15-2 mark this season. Plus, it’s senior night, although what that means and who will take part is still somewhat in question. G Jase Febres and transfer Tristan Licon are the only two so-called “super seniors” on the roster, meaning they have no more eligibility remaining. Everyone else has eligibility remaining, including most seniors in the form of a COVID-19 year granted by the NCAA. Thus, key contributors like Allen, Carr, Jones, Ramey and Bishop could all return next season if they wanted. However, it’s unclear who exactly will return or choose to go pro. How this season ends in March may go a long way toward determining who goes and who stays.

About the Bears: Baylor has shown tremendous resolve since losing Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua to a major knee injury and falling to Texas Tech on Feb. 16. Drew’s club has won three straight, including a stunning 80-70 home win over Kansas on Saturday with ESPN’s “College GameDay” crew in Waco. Jeremy Sochan had 17 points off the bench as the Bears shot 48.3% overall. “They were the aggressor in the first game and the first six minutes of this game,” Sochan said afterward, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald. “But we matched their mentality and their strength and just beat them.” It was a wild weekend for ranked teams. Six top-10 teams lost on Saturday, but not Baylor, which is now a half-game out of first place in the Big 12 standings. Baylor closes out the regular season at home against Iowa State.

