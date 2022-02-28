Two weeks after soft showing, Texas basketball ‘getting a lot more tough’ under Beard

Texas coach Chris Beard sent all five starters to the postgame press conference after a dismal 80-63 loss at Baylor on Feb. 12. It was a punishment of sorts, but deep down, the coach himself was embarrassed, too.

Given the game’s importance, how could the Longhorns have looked so soft? Especially after beating Kansas at home just five days before?

In the two weeks that followed, Beard was a laser-guided missile. Soft? Beard’s team? No way. Unacceptable.

“I think that coach Beard is shifting the culture here. Getting a lot more tough,” Texas super senior Jase Febres said Saturday. “That's been his biggest thing with us is to question our toughness.”

Over the next four games, the Longhorns showed how tough they can be. First came an overtime road win at Oklahoma. Texas Tech led by 10 with 3:38 left, but UT came storming back and got within one before falling. TCU and West Virginia both had double-digit, second-half leads and couldn’t finish. Texas won both.

Monday is a huge test to see whether Beard’s message is truly breaking through. No. 20 Texas (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) hosts No. 10 Baylor (24-5, 12-4) in a rematch that also doubles as UT’s final men’s home game at the 45-year-old Erwin Center.

Sometimes, Beard’s message is delivered like a lawnmower blade to the head.

“I mean, guys take it different ways. I’m pretty poised. So I don’t let things like that kind of bother me, but I understand what he’s trying to say,” Febres said. “I take it as he’s just trying to get me to be tough. He’s trying to get us to be a lot tougher.

“But coach Beard has his ways of getting on you, and if you let that get you internally and not truly hear the message that he’s trying to get out to you, then you’re just going to continue to fold.”

Most of the Horns have figured out “he’s just trying to get the best out of us,” Febres said.

Beard’s true magic the last five seasons at Tech was getting those Red Raiders teams to believe they were tougher than anyone else. Maybe they weren’t always the most skilled squads. But nobody was going to out-hustle and out-tough Beard’s teams.

He’s casting the same spell at Texas. It comes down to whether the Horns believe.

“A lot of teams have been calling us out for physicality,” senior Timmy Allen said. “That’s the only question on us. We’ve got all the talent. We’ve got all the skill. We’ve got guys stepping out. Physicality is our only question mark. We know that, the inside and outside world says that. So we’re trying to turn the corner.

“I think we’ve gotten a lot better these two past games just hitting people,” Allen added. “They’re letting us play a little bit. You’ve got to adjust, play hard and play strong. So that’s a big focus.”

Basketball toughness comes in a lot of forms. It’s physical, sure, but it’s mental, too.

Beard would prefer his team be known for defensive toughness. The Longhorns had the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense for most of the season and dipped to No. 4 late last week. Regardless, Texas still has the best scoring defense in the Big 12.

Brock Cunningham’s flagrant-2 foul and ejection against West Virginia felt more like a harsh officials’ decision than someone out of control. Courtney Ramey also picked up a flagrant-1 foul for going hard for the ball.

“In terms of our emotion, I’d much rather turn it down than turn it up,” Beard said Saturday. “And I’ve had to turn it up a few times this year.”

Hard, suffocating defense is Beard’s calling card. That’s what Beard wants Texas to be known for. “I think that’s what he prides himself on and that's where he wants to pride us on,” Allen said. “So I think that’s big for us.”

Defensive toughness means clamping down on TCU after the visitors shot 65.2% in the first half at the Erwin Center. Christian Bishop had five blocks that night. It’s tightening down the last five minutes against West Virginia. The Mountaineers closed out Saturday’s game by making only three of their last 10 shots.

The off-and-on nature of Texas’ offensive aggressiveness is a key reason why this team can go scoreless for five-minute stretches. And it’s a reason why skeptical fans aren’t exactly sure what to expect come March.

Early in Big 12 play, the Horns played three games where they didn’t get to the free-throw line at all in the first half. They simply weren’t physical enough. The last four games, Texas had double-digit free-throw attempts in the first half of all four.

Why are free throws so important? Texas is the best free-throw shooting team in the Big 12 at 76%.

To get fouled, you must make aggressive moves to the bucket. Texas was 1-for-14 from 3-point range against TCU. Forget the outside shot. Drive to the hole. That’s where big boy basketball is played. It’s where championships are won.

“Marcus (Carr) got downhill I don’t know how many times with that little floater off the glass,” guard Andrew Jones said after the 75-66 win. “Once we know and got confidence we can go downhill, if we see one player doing it, it’s just going be a snowball effect.”

Typically, all teams should see considerable improvement during the second half of league play. The players should see it for themselves. Allen did while watching film of the first West Virginia game on Jan. 1 in preparation for Saturday’s trip to Morgantown.

“It didn’t even look like me,” Allen said. “That was our first Big 12 game. I looked passive, not as strong.”

During Saturday’s rematch, Allen had a season-high 26 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes. He also went 12-for-16 at the free-throw line.

The last two weeks, Jones had three straight games with at least 20 points while playing some of his best basketball at Texas. Carr went 0-for-6 against Texas Tech but put up 19 and 15 points the last two games.

Febres had a season-high 14 points against West Virginia. Devin Askew, who has been afraid to shoot at times, even hit a 3-pointer and finished with five points.

Multiple Longhorns are playing their best just as the postseason draws near.

And now here comes Baylor, followed by Saturday’s regular-season finale at Kansas. It’s a huge week as far as perception goes.

Time to see if Texas has learned anything the last two weeks.

“We’re just trying to continue to stay the course as we get into March,” Allen said. “A tougher team that takes care of the ball is always going to win in March, and we know that. So we're trying to try and step up here down the stretch.”

