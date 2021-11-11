Four high school soccer players and an ex-Baylor Bear become Longhorns on Signing Day

Soccer fans at Texas haven't just been paying attention to the NCAA Tournament this week.

On Wednesday, Texas announced the addition of five names to its 2022 roster. The Longhorns signed center back Toni Lopez, goalkeeper Kendall Sproat, defender Breana Thompson and forward Liz Worden. Defender Taylor Dellosso will also join the Longhorns as a transfer from Baylor.

Top Drawer Soccer has rated both Lopez, who was recruited out of Florida, and Sproat, who hails from Frisco, as top-200 prospects in the Class of 2022. The California-raised Worden is ranked 60th nationally. At Mesquite Horn last season, Thompson scored 13 goals and distributed 12 assists.

A Grapevine native, Dellosso originally signed with Baylor in November of 2019. She never appeared in a game with the Bears.

“We’re adding talent and versatility to each line with players joining our program from coast-to-coast, and as always, from the state of Texas," UT coach Angela Kelly said in a press release. "We expect this group of players to step onto campus and make an immediate impact.”

UT's five signees will soon join a Texas program that has posted a 11-4-6 record this season. On Sunday afternoon in Dallas, Texas is set to open its run in the NCAA Tournament against SMU. The Mustangs (11-4-2) are coached by Chris Petrucelli, who was Kelly's predecessor at Texas from 1999-2011.