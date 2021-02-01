Tough tests and friendly foes await Texas during the 2021 softball season
To be the best this spring, Texas is going to have to consistently beat the best.
Eighteen games against eight ranked teams are featured on the 2021 schedule for Texas' softball team, which was released on Monday. Texas will open this season as the No. 6 team in the NFCA's preseason poll.
Texas has scheduled 52 games for this season. Thirty-two of those contests will be played at McCombs Field. The Longhorns will throw their first pitch on Feb. 11 during a Texas Classic showcase that also features No. 3 Arizona, No. 8 Alabama, Colorado State and Sam Houston State.
Texas is set to also play ranked LSU, Louisiana and Mississippi State programs. In Big 12 play, the Longhorns must battle No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 22 Baylor.
Additionally, Texas will see some familiar faces on the softball field this spring. UT has two games scheduled against North Texas, which recently added former UT outfielder Tuesday DerMargosian to its roster as a graduate transfer. Kaitlyn Slack, who made 139 starts in the UT infield from 2017-20, is now a graduate manager for a Kansas team that will travel to Austin in April.
2021 TEXAS SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
- Feb. 11: #3 Arizona
- Feb. 12: #8 Alabama
- Feb. 13: Colorado State; #8 Alabama
- Feb. 14: Sam Houston State
- Feb. 17: North Texas
- Feb. 19: Tarleton State; North Texas (Frisco)
- Feb. 20: A&M-Corpus Christi, South Dakota State (Frisco)
- Feb. 26: Lamar; Lamar
- Feb. 27: No. 20 Mississippi State
- Feb. 28: UConn; Ole Miss
- March 3: at Houston
- March 5: at #5 LSU
- March 6: at #5 LSU, at #5 LSU
- March 10: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
- March 13: Tarleton State, Tarleton State
- March 16: at McNeese State
- March 17: at #9 Louisiana, at #9 Louisiana
- March 19: New Mexico
- March 20: New Mexico, New Mexico
- March 24: Texas State
- March 26: South Dakota
- March 27: UT Arlington, UTSA
- March 28: UT Arlington
- April 1: Texas Tech
- April 2: Texas Tech
- April 3: Texas Tech
- April 7: at UT Arlington
- April 9: at Iowa State
- April 10: at Iowa State
- April 11: at Iowa State
- April 16: at #4 Oklahoma
- April 17: at #4 Oklahoma
- April 18: at #4 Oklahoma
- April 23: Kansas
- April 24: Kansas
- April 25: Kansas
- April 30: #11 Oklahoma State
- May 1: #11 Oklahoma State
- May 2: #11 Oklahoma State
- May 7: #22 Baylor
- May 8: at #22 Baylor
- May 9: at #22 Baylor