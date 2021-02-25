Late errors push Texas softball team past Texas State 1-0

Keff Ciardello

Special to Austin American-Statesman

A critical throwing error by Texas State in the bottom of the eighth inning allowed Lauren Burke to score from second base in Texas' 1-0 victory Wednesday night at McCombs Field.

It was the second error of the final inning for the Bobcats (2-1). Burke got on base because of a Texas State fielding error.

"Anytime you can get a dub, it's great. Doesn't matter how you do it," Burke said. "I heard coach (Mike) White say keep running, so, you know. Sometimes the game will pull for us. The fact that we scored on an error — you know what? A win's a win. That's all we care about."

No. 7 Texas (3-0) stranded six runners and committed three errors. Both teams had four hits.

“We didn’t execute this whole game the way I would have liked,” White said. “Made some mistakes here and there, obviously, with three errors. But the idea is to come out of that. It was the first challenge for us. Definitely a test.”

Molly Jacobsen (2-0) was credited with the victory after securing the final out, a foulout to third base, but Shaelyn O'Leary (1-0) allowed four hits on 90 pitches in 7 2/3 innings and had three strikeouts.

“O’Leary pitched very, very well for us,” White said. “Got us out of some big jams, and we made some good defensive plays because we had to. That’s what you want to do; you want to bend but not break. … She throws very hard and has great movement on her ball, and her change-up is coming along, but she still makes some mistakes every now and then. When she does well, like tonight, she eliminates those mistakes and she’s able to beat some very good teams.”

Bobcats starter Jessica Mullins (1-1), who had struck out 12 while throwing a no-hitter in her college debut Monday, also pitched 7 2/3 innings, giving up four hits in 102 pitches.

“When I think of Texas State, I think of scrappy,” Burke said. “Those are teams you need to look out for. We’re definitely not overlooking them. They have a great pitcher, great hitting team, and their defense was outstanding. … (Mullins) is a great pitcher. She got us on her riseball and her curveball.”

Texas second baseman Janae Jefferson went 1-for-3, giving her 199 career hits. She extended her on-base streak to 20 games.

The Longhorns will host the Lone Star Invitational this weekend, playing a doubleheader against Sam Houston State and Lamar on Friday.