Molly Jacobsen gets the best of her old team as Texas remains undefeated in softball

For a third year in a row, Molly Jacobsen was the pitcher of record in a softball game between Texas and Ole Miss.

But this time around, Jacobsen earned her decision while pitching for the victorious Longhorns. A graduate transfer from Ole Miss, Jacobsen helped lead Texas to a 5-2 win over her old team on Sunday.

Making her first start of the season, the left-handed Jacobsen threw a complete game at McCombs Field. She allowed nine hits and struck out six Rebels.

Offensively, Texas backed Jacobsen with a 12-hit performance. Texas fell behind 1-0 in the first inning, but Alyssa Popelka and Janae Jefferson contributed run-scoring singles in the second frame. After Texas took a 3-1 lead, Courtney Day later drove in a run during a fifth inning that also featured Jefferson's third RBI of the day.

The three-run win capped a successful weekend for the Longhorns. To open the Lone State State Invitational, Texas beat Sam Houston State and Lamar by a combined score of 19-3 on Friday. On Saturday, Texas earned an 8-7 win over Mississippi State. UT's Sunday also featured a 16-2 rout of Connecticut.

Over those five games, Texas had as many homers as strikeouts. Seven of UT's 10 homers this weekend belonged to Mary Iakopo and Shannon Rhodes.

Now 8-0 and ranked seventh in the NFCA poll, Texas is idle until a trip to Houston this upcoming Wednesday. The Longhorns will play three times at No. 11 LSU next weekend.