Listen to Austin 360 Radio
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months

Molly Jacobsen gets the best of her old team as Texas remains undefeated in softball

Danny Davis
Hookem
Texas graduate transfer Molly Jacobsen struck out six players from Ole Miss on Sunday.

For a third year in a row, Molly Jacobsen was the pitcher of record in a softball game between Texas and Ole Miss.

But this time around, Jacobsen earned her decision while pitching for the victorious Longhorns. A graduate transfer from Ole Miss, Jacobsen helped lead Texas to a 5-2 win over her old team on Sunday.

Making her first start of the season, the left-handed Jacobsen threw a complete game at McCombs Field. She allowed nine hits and struck out six Rebels.

Offensively, Texas backed Jacobsen with a 12-hit performance. Texas fell behind 1-0 in the first inning, but Alyssa Popelka and Janae Jefferson contributed run-scoring singles in the second frame. After Texas took a 3-1 lead, Courtney Day later drove in a run during a fifth inning that also featured Jefferson's third RBI of the day.

The three-run win capped a successful weekend for the Longhorns. To open the Lone State State Invitational, Texas beat Sam Houston State and Lamar by a combined score of 19-3 on Friday. On Saturday, Texas earned an 8-7 win over Mississippi State. UT's Sunday also featured a 16-2 rout of Connecticut.

Over those five games, Texas had as many homers as strikeouts. Seven of UT's 10 homers this weekend belonged to Mary Iakopo and Shannon Rhodes.

Now 8-0 and ranked seventh in the NFCA poll, Texas is idle until a trip to Houston this upcoming Wednesday. The Longhorns will play three times at No. 11 LSU next weekend.