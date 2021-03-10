WATCH: Janae Jefferson homers for the first time as No. 10 Texas bests A&M-Corpus Christi

Already one of the greatest hitters in school history, Texas junior Janae Jefferson accomplished a first-time feat with her bat on Wednesday.

In a 10-6 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at McCombs Field, Jefferson hit the first home run of her collegiate career. The solo shot gave UT a 6-3 lead in the fourth inning.

The 5-4 Jefferson entered Wednesday's game with 500 career at-bats. Her 211 hits ranked in an eighth-place tie in the UT record books, just 43 hits behind Brejae Washington's school standard of 254.

Of those 211 career hits, Jefferson had recorded 24 doubles and four triples. None of those hits had left the ballpark, however. Before the 2020 season, Jefferson was asked if she'd ever go deep. "It's coming. I promise," Jefferson answered.

That promise was kept on Wednesday. Facing Islander pitcher Beatriz Lara, Jefferson smacked a 1-1 offering over the fence in left field. After joyfully running around the bases, Jefferson hugged teammate Shannon Rhodes when she reached the home plate.

A two-time All-American, Jefferson also singled against the Islanders and is hitting .409 this season. The No. 10 team in the NFCA poll, Texas improved to 11-2 with its Wednesday win.