How to watch Texas softball in the Big 12 tournament

Texas Longhorns softball will head into the Big 12 Conference Championship with momentum after sweeping a three-game series from Baylor to end their season last weekend. The tournament will be played at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City starting on Friday, May 14.

Texas finished the season with an overall record of 38-9 and was 12-6 in conference play.

The third overall seed in this year's tournament, the Longhorns will play Oklahoma State and Iowa State on Friday to determine their standing before playing in either the first, second, or third-place pool game Saturday.

Here's how you can watch each game:

Game 1: How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State

The game begins at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 14.

The event can be watched on ESPNU.

Game 2: How to watch Texas vs. Iowa State

The game begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 14.

The event can be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

TBD: Third-place game

The game begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 15.

The event can be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

TBD: Second-place game

The game begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 15.

The event can be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

TBD: Big 12 championship game

The game begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.

The event can be watched on ESPN2.

