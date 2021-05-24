Led by a lifelong Longhorn and a grad transfer, Texas moves onto NCAA's super regionals

Early on Monday morning, Camille Corona fielded a softball and fired it to first base.

That play gave Texas the final out it needed in a 1-0 shutout of Oregon. With the victory at McCombs Field, Texas became the last team standing in the Austin regional.

The game-ending out was one of several defensive highlights recorded by Corona, who was a Texas fan growing up. The favorite Longhorns of Corona's childhood were Brejae Washington and Taylor Thom. She wears the No. 28 jersey at Texas because that's the distance in miles between McCombs Field and her high school in nearby Dripping Springs.

Corona and the Longhorns are now off to the super regionals. Texas will head to Oklahoma State for a best-of-three series that begins on Friday.

"We have a saying, 22 strong," Corona said. "We've got 22 girls on the roster. We're going to be 22 strong day in and day out and fight for each other."

In the 1-0 victory, Corona was credited with six defensive assists at third base. The redshirt freshman also started two double plays.

The first of those double plays was a defining moment. With one out in the fourth inning, Oregon had runners on first and third base. After snagging a hard grounder off the bat of Alyssa Brito, Corona tagged Terra McGowan and then went to first base to preserve a 0-0 score.

"As soon as I saw the ball come to me, I saw in the corner of my eye the girl was right there," Corona said. "I knew JJ (Smith) would be at first and I just fired over there and turned it."

Texas coach Mike White said that Corona did not start the season as a candidate for playing time at third base. She was given a chance at the position during the final series of Texas' regular season as the Longhorns looked for a boost defensively. The regional-clinching win marked Corona's 10th straight start.

Texas entered the NCAA tournament with a fielding percentage that ranked 217th nationally. Over its four games in the Austin regional, Texas committed two errors.

"As much as hitting is contagious, errors can be contagious and so can great play," White said. "That just lifted this team. You know, we needed that spark plug."

The Texas defense — as well as a run-scoring single in the fourth inning from pinch hitter Jordyn Whitaker — backed a strong pitching performance from Molly Jacobsen. A graduate transfer from Ole Miss, Jacobsen allowed five hits and one walk. She struck out two batters.

In the final inning, Oregon got its first two batters aboard. Jacobsen rallied with a strikeout before the game ended with two groundouts to Corona.

"I lean on my teammates a lot," Jacobsen said. "I knew that every single person out there had my back, and I just tried to breathe through it. God's got us and I'm a strong believer in that."

Texas wrapped up the 42nd win of its season at 1:16 a.m. on Monday morning. After beating Saint Francis on Friday and Texas State on Saturday, Texas only needed to beat Oregon once on Sunday to advance. The Ducks entered Sunday needing two wins.

Texas (42-12) and Oregon (40-17) were set to play at 3 p.m. on Sunday but rainy weather pushed the game's first pitch back five hours. After Oregon extended its season with an extra-inning conquest, it was decided that the regional would be completed that night. The Longhorns and Ducks regrouped and got going again around 11:20 p.m.

"I was actually advised to, and I never do this, is to create two plans. Plan A was if we won (the first game) and Plan B was if we lost," White said. "We kind of talked about it. If things came to it, we had to be ready for it."

Oregon forced that decisive game with a 3-2 victory. McGowan led Oregon to the win with a walkoff single in the eighth inning.

"I loved the fight that they had the first game," Oregon coach Melyssa Lombardi said. "Loved how they came back. I mean, that's been the story of this team all year."

The Ducks had a chance to end that first game in regulation. But with Texas down to its last strike in the seventh inning, pinch-hitter Courtney Day tripled. That hit scored MK Tedder, who was pinch-running for Whitaker. With two outs, Whitaker had contributed a pinch-hit single.