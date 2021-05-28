Oklahoma State 6, Texas 1: Longhorns knocked down by homers in opener of super regional

Out-slugged by Oklahoma State, the Texas Longhorns are now on the ropes.

Texas gave up four home runs in a 6-1 loss to Oklahoma State on Friday. That loss at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., puts Texas in a 1-0 hole in its best-of-three super regional.

Texas (42-13) will attempt to stave off elimination at 3 p.m. on Saturday. UT, which is 0-5 against Oklahoma State this season, is trying to reach the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2013.

After the loss, second baseman Janae Jefferson said the Longhorns need to have "a goldfish mindset, basically having a short memory of today's game."

Not too many teams had overpowered Texas this season. Over the first 54 games of its season, Texas hit 76 softballs out of the various ballparks it played in. Those 76 homers ranked 12th nationally. Only 15 teams were averaging more homers per game.

But one of the teams that had fared better than Texas in both statistical categories was Oklahoma State. Having gone deep a school-record 86 times over their 54 games, the Cowgirls (46-9) continued to treat this season like a home run derby on Friday.

With Oklahoma State trailing 1-0 in the first inning, Alysen Febrey hit a two-run homer off of UT pitcher Molly Jacobsen. Three innings later, Febrey and Hayley Busby both blasted Jacobsen pitches over back-to-back at-bats.

Oklahoma State's Karli Petty added a two-run shot in the sixth inning. The four homers surrendered matched a season-high total for Texas.

"The home runs, I feel like we've had home runs hit off us plenty of times," Jefferson said. "It was just, they just adjusted more quicker than we did."

Texas was unable to match Oklahoma State's power surge on Friday. The Longhorns, however, did strike first.

In the top of the first inning, Texas led off the game with singles by Jefferson and Shannon Rhodes. UT then bunted twice, and Taylor Ellsworth squeezed home Jefferson.

The decision to bunt did plate the game's first run. It also cost Texas two outs and took away swings from Lauren Burke and Ellsworth.

Entering this game, Ellsworth had a .381 batting average that ranked second among the Longhorns. Her .657 slugging percentage was the team's fourth-best mark. Burke's 33 RBIs had been bested by only two teammates.

"Our goal is always to get up by one run, especially early. We haven't been up by runs very much lately. I thought it was necessary to get ahead," Texas coach Mike White said. "Hindsight is 20/20. (Oklahoma State pitcher Carrie) Eberle's tough, you're not going to score a lot of runs off of her."

The Big 12's pitcher of the year, Eberle settled down after that shaky start. Between the second and fifth innings, Eberle faced the minimum amount of batters. After stranding two Longhorns in the sixth inning, Eberle worked around a seventh-inning walk to end the game.

"After the first inning, I definitely think I settled in and then defense just took care of business," Eberle said. "I never really felt much pressure after that first inning."

Around the bases: An announced crowd of 713 watched Friday's game. ... Oklahoma State turned two double plays. ... Jefferson was responsible for two of UT's five hits. ... Freshman Ryleigh White pitched the final three innings for Texas. That pitching change keeps all-conference honoree Shea O'Leary fresh for Saturday's showdown.