Texas 4, Oklahoma State 2: Horns force decisive Game 3 of NCAA softball super regional

Shea O'Leary threw 89 pitches on Saturday, a complete-game effort that held Oklahoma State to three hits and two runs and helped Texas to a 4-2 win in the second game of its NCAA softball super regional in Stillwater.

And the Longhorns hope to do it all again on Sunday.

Texas coach Mike White confirmed after the game that O'Leary (16-5) will start Sunday's winner-take-all third game, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. The winner will advance to the Women's College World Series. Texas is trying to make its first trip back there since 2013.

The Longhorns (43-13) got a pair of big sixth inning hits from freshman right fielder Jordyn Whitaker, whose solo home run put Texas up 2-1, and junior catcher Mary Iakopo, whose 16th homer moved her into a tie with Lindsey Stephens (2014) for UT's most in a season.

It was the 23rd time that Texas has hit at least two home runs in a game; the Longhorns are 22-1 in those games.

Oklahoma State (46-10) took the early 1-0 lead on Kiley Naomi's solo homer in the third inning. But the Longhorns erupted for three runs in the sixth to go up 4-1. After Whitaker's solo shot over the left field wall, Taylor Ellsworth hit a bloop double to center field and scored on Iakopo's two-run blast.