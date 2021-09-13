After a year away, Miranda Elish announces her transfer from Texas to rival Oklahoma State

Miranda Elish will resume her All-American career at Oklahoma State, the former Texas standout announced on Monday,

The Fastpitch Network first reported the news on Saturday. Two days later, Elish tweeted that "I am beyond blessed to be able to step onto the field one last time as a Cowgirl."

Citing COVID-19 concerns, Elish opted out of the 2021 softball season. Elish earned a degree in physical culture and sports this spring, so she will head to Stillwater as a graduate transfer.

Over four seasons at Oregon and Texas, Elish compiled a 66-15 pitching record with 669 strikeouts and 32 shutouts. She was named an NFCA All-American while pitching at Oregon in 2018 and for the Longhorns in 2019.

In 2020, Elish was named Softball America's player of the year. She went 11-3 with a 1.25 ERA, beat No. 1 UCLA and threw a perfect game against New Mexico. She also hit .370 for a UT team that won 24 of the 27 games it played during a campaign that was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

But for as great as her senior year was, Elish's legacy at Texas was cemented during her junior year.

Following an upset loss in the opening game of a regional at McCombs Field, Texas turned to Elish. She responded by throwing 429 pitches over the next two days. Elish led Texas to four wins that weekend, and the Longhorns advanced to a super regional for the first time in six years.

A two-time qualifier at the Women's College World Series while pitching at Oregon, Elish will continue to hunt for a national championship at Oklahoma State. The Cowgirls have reached the Women's College World Series in two of the past three years.

Oklahoma State went 6-1 against Texas last season. Two of those victories were earned in the super regionals. The Cowgirls won all three of the games that they played in Austin in 2021.

Elish won't be the only Texas Ex playing softball at a new home in 2022. Catcher Taylor Ellsworth (Arkansas), outfielder MK Tedder (Samford) and pitcher Ariana Adams (Syracuse) have all left the Longhorns as graduate transfers this summer. After one year in Austin, pitcher Ryleigh White also moved on to Tennessee.