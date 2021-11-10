One day after adding a transfer, Texas signs a quintet of high school softball standouts

Texas softball has added reinforcements to its batting order and bullpen.

Five high school players signed with Texas on Wednesday. Three of the newest Longhorns are Texans. UT also secured signatures from the states of Arizona and Illinois:

Tuloso-Midway C/1B Reese Atwood

San Antonio O'Connor INF Leighann Goode

Stamford RHP Citlaly Gutierrez

Tolleson Union (Ariz.) INF Viviana Martinez

Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) UT Maddie Pomykalski

According to Extra Inning Softball, Texas' 2022 recruiting class ranked 12th nationally. Martinez and Atwood were rated as the top-rated infielder and catcher prospects.

“I feel this is one of the best incoming classes in the nation with incredible talent in all the major areas of the game," UT coach Mike White said in a statement. "Texas Softball fans will love watching this group of players compete on the field.”

This quintet of signees won't play their first game for the Longhorns until 2023. Gutierrez, however, is already familiar with McCombs Field. She also knows White pretty well.

Last June, Gutierrez led Stamford to the Class 2A state title with a 5-4 win over Crawford at McCombs. En route to being named the championship game's MVP, she struck out 14 batters and homered.

Martinez originally committed to play for White while he was at Oregon. He left the Ducks for Texas in June 2018.

"Both (Texas and Oregon) had great coaching staffs, but when I visited Texas, I loved the campus, people and environment," Martinez told Extra Inning Softball. "Texas had a really good energy that I enjoyed so I decided to stick with Coach White and his amazing staff and go to Texas.”

Signing Day wasn't the only day worth noting for UT's softball program this week. On Tuesday, Texas announced that right-handed pitcher Hailey Dolcini had officially been added to the roster.

A transfer from Fresno State, Dolcini joins the Longhorns as a fifth-year senior. While pitching 180 2/3 innings in 2021, Dolcini went 22-5 with a 1.12 ERA and 259 strikeouts. She beat No. 23 Minnesota in the NCAA Tournament and was the Mountain West's pitcher of the year.

Back in 2020, Dolcini was the pitcher of record in Fresno State's 4-3 win over Texas. Only two other pitchers beat UT during the pandemic-shortened season in which the Longhorns went 24-3.