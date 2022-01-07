All-American infielder Janae Jefferson to represent Texas on Team USA's roster this summer

This summer, Texas senior Janae Jefferson will be wearing red, white and blue instead of burnt orange.

It was announced on Friday that Jefferson has earned a spot on the roster for the USA Softball Women’s National Team. Team USA will next compete in the 2022 World Games, which will take place this July in Birmingham, Ala.

A 5-4 infielder, Jefferson participated in a four-day tryout at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla., earlier this month. Jefferson, Florida infielder Charla Echols, Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts, Oklahoma catcher Kinzie Hansen and LSU infielder Taylor Pleasants as the only college athletes on the 15-player roster.

Jefferson becomes the sixth Longhorn to make the USA Softball Women’s National Team. She was preceded by Cat Osterman (2001-10, 2019-21), Christa Williams (1996-2000), Lindsay Gardner (2001-02), Taylor Hoagland (2011-15) and Taylor Thom (2013).

This spring, Jefferson will attempt to join Osterman as the softball program's only four-time All-Americans. A fifth-year senior, Jefferson is already UT's all-time leader in hits (270). Her career batting average of .431 is 46 points better than the second-best average in school history.

Texas is set to open its 2022 season on Feb. 11. The Longhorns are coming off a season in which they went 43-14 and reached a super regional.