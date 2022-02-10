Statesman Q&A: Texas' Mary Iakopo on softball, mental health and facing Miranda Elish

Over the last four years, Texas catcher Mary Iakopo has hit 39 home runs.

Her first-ever homer was a two-run blast early in the 2018 season against Florida State, which would go on to win that year's national championship. Iakopo was an Oregon Ducks freshman at the time. Since transferring to Texas in 2019, she has homered in NCAA super regional games against Alabama and Oklahoma State. The California native hit a solo shot in 2020 that beat No. 1 UCLA in Los Angeles.

She hit 16 home runs last season, second in the UT record books behind only Taylor Hoagland's 18-homer season in 2012.

Iakopo graduated last semester with a degree in sociology with a minor in American Sign Language. But pitchers beware: she has returned for her fifth season, taking advantage of the NCAA's blanket eligibility waiver for the 2020 season, which was cut short by the pandemic.

That fifth season begins Friday for Iakopo. Texas, which is No. 10 in the NFCA preseason poll, opens against No. 15 Clemson at the FGCU Kickoff Classic tournament in Fort Myers, Fla.

Texas went 43-14 last year and fell to Oklahoma State in the super regionals. Recently, Iakopo had an in-depth interview with the American-Statesman to discuss the upcoming season. She also discussed her mental health, former Texas pitcher Miranda Elish's transfer to Oklahoma State, and the way Longhorns coach Mike White leads (and pitches):

How ready are the Longhorns for this season?

I think physically and mentally, we're ready. It's all about just getting on the same page about what Florida's gonna look like for us and what we plan on doing opening day against Clemson.

What do we expect out of Texas this season?

A very dynamic pitching staff. I think a lot of moving pieces in terms of we have a bunch of transfers and they definitely push our experience level up. But also lots of power and I think this time, we've got a bit of speed. I think our team has struggled in the past with speed, but bringing on our few transfers has definitely helped.

More: Longhorns see shot at a WCWS berth slip away in fifth inning

What are your impressions about how the 2021 season ended, falling a game short of the Women's College World Series?

You just have to take it back to the beginning of us all living in a pandemic and trying to make the most of what we were given. Our team personally struggled trying to make it through that pandemic. It definitely displayed (with) our performance on the field. No excuse because, you know, everyone lived through it. Last year definitely pushed us to do "one more" — that's been our team motto this year. One more because we've been short one game the past two full seasons. That's pushed us to do one more.

You decided to come back for a fifth season. What went into that decision?

I knew I was gonna play. Having 2020 taken away from us, I knew I wanted to play and I knew what it felt like to have the game taken away. But to do it at Texas, I just felt more comfortable. Just to do it for and with the girls I came in, so (McKenzie) Parker, Shea (O'Leary), Janae (Jefferson) and Lauren (Burke). They were the only girls that are currently here now that were there that first January we got in, so just to finish the season out with them, I look forward to ending my career with them.

Did you know that you'd come back or did you have to think it over during the offseason?

I definitely struggled after that 2021 season ended of what I was going to do. I wasn't in a good mental space to immediately say, "I want to stay in Texas." I think I was homesick and I miss my family, but at the end of the day, I made a decision that was in my best interest.

Do you want to play professionally or are you looking at this season as your last ride with softball?

I always tell people this: I don't plan on working a 9-to-5 right after college. So of course I'm going to play professionally. If the opportunity strikes, I'm gonna play as long as I can.

Let's talk about those pitchers you were alluding to earlier.How much has Shea O'Leary developed over the years?

Physically, she has been the same pitcher, but mentally she's become a better player all around. It's been amazing to see her journey, but also to see her compete. Being her possible last season — I'm not sure if she's hitting her fifth year — it's awesome to see how much she's grown in the four years that we've played together.

You guys have four new pitchers on staff — one freshmen and three transfers. What have been your impressions of Hailey Dolcini, Sophia Simpson, Estelle Czech and Logan Hulon?

I think they all bring different strengths to the pitching staff. Hailey being the only up-ball pitcher, Sophia bringing change of speeds and Logan, she's a power pitcher, so that's amazing, having someone dynamic the way Shea is and Estelle being able to move left-right and up is pretty awesome. Seeing the different strengths that they all bring is pretty cool that we don't just have a one-pitch pitching staff.

What are the strengths for this team?

We don't have the best speed, but if we play smart and run the bases well, we'll do fine. I think we bring a lot of power to the table. We have a great pitching staff with all-around different strengths. And then, a defense with Janae Jefferson? All day I think we'll be OK.

Are there weaknesses you'd like to see addressed?

I think with the youth on our team, we have, I want to say (17) underclassmen. So just bringing up their experience and getting them ready for what postseason is going to look like, I think that is our challenge for practices and preseason in order to get them ready for conference and the mental struggles that you're going to face when we face the big teams, when we face OU, when we face Oklahoma State, when we face what our opening postseason (opponents) will look like. Getting that experience and allowing them to trust themselves is going to be our big challenge this year.

More:Longhorns' Rhodes, Iakopo challenging Hoagland's home run record

You hit 16 out last year and you've compiled some accolades while you've been here. Do you have any personal goals for this season?

Being so close and hitting 16, of course I want to break that and have my name in a record book somewhere. But why stop at 18 or 19? I want to go as far as I can because my numbers only help the team. Of course I've dreamt of being an All-American. I've seen what it takes. So just being my last year, I'm all or nothing.

What part of your game did you work on the most in the offseason?

My mental game. I definitely focused on seeing from a different perspective. I watched a lot of practices and being able to see it from the sidelines, but also I focused on hitting. I focused on hitting just because I know my strengths on defense and only my quickness or my mile-per-hour can increase from there. But hitting, I know how much that means in terms of scores and RBIs and all of that. I'm only looking to help score more runs at the end of the day.

On the roster you're now listed as a catcher and first baseman. Are we going to see you some at first base?

The goal is to just keep me close to the infield, but also, who doesn't want to play next to Janae Jefferson? I wish they kept "utility" because I've played outfield, I've played third base, they've thrown me everywhere. But it is what it is. I'm ready for whatever they throw at me.

Do you see yourself primarily at one position?

I think it's hard to say that I'm only a catcher just because it's really excruciating on your body to catch 60 games in a season. I know exactly what that feels like. I don't want to catch all 60 games by myself for my body's sake, but if that's what I'm called to do, sure. It's my last year, what else am I going to say? But I'd also love to see the younger catchers get in and just get the experience and the comfort levels. At the end of the day, they're the ones who are filling my shoes after this year.

Let's talk about Janae.Making Team USA is huge and her records speak for themselves. What do you expect from her this year?

I think Janae's done a good job of getting all her personal accolades. I think this year, you'll see more of a leader out of her. She wants it so bad and I've never seen her work so hard to get where she is today. To see the knowledge that she's flowing into these underclassmen is super cool because Janae's more of a quiet person. Our personalities are way different and we lead way differently, so to see her just step up and know that it's both of our last years and she wants to leave it all on the field is super awesome.

Who is a younger player that you expect to take that next step?

Our freshman Katie (Cimusz). She's so smart in the academics. She does all the right things, she knows what it takes. I think all it is for her is surrounding herself with the right people to push her in the right direction. But otherwise, she's been one of those kids that are just under the radar. I think I'm going to see a great, amazing freshman year out of her.

The Oklahoma State series is going to be a little weird this year with Miranda Elish now on that team. Your thoughts about facing off against a former teammate?

I think it all comes down to not making the game bigger than what it is. At the end of the day, there's no bad blood between Lauren, Miranda and I. (Elish, Burke and Iakopo all transferred in from Oregon before the 2019 season). Just to see her on another team, as long as she's happy, we're happy for her.

And it's a game. Obviously, we want to beat them, but not just because she saw a team, because they've handed us every L. I think we beat them once or twice in the four years that I've been here. I may be wrong. Oklahoma State is just one that you want to beat, just because they keep whooping your ass. It has nothing to do with Miranda, but more so to do with, like, I don't like to lose. At the end of the day, I'm just going to go out there and compete against whoever it is they throw.

You have a name, image and likeness deal with WIN Reality. What can NIL do for softball?

I think it just allows college players to brand themselves before they become professionals, if that's what they choose. It also evens the playing field just a little bit depending on how you brand yourself. For football players, of course, they're going to get paid a lot more, but to know that there's possible passive income for softball players or even any other female sport out there, I think is pretty cool. NIL, it is what you make of it. If you can create a brand that you know people are really interested in, it can become a really good thing for any sport.

More:While prioritizing her mental health, Jhenna Gabriel steps away from Texas' volleyball team

You've spoken a couple of times during this interview about mental health. We've seen some of your peers at Texas — Jhenna Gabriel in volleyball and Kobe Boyce in football — step away so they could focus on their mental health. How have you handled your mental health these past two or three years?

I think my coaches understood that I wasn't always in a right headspace. If I needed time, or to take time away, I was allowed a lot of that space. Also, I've really taken advantage of having an emotional support animal. My dog, Cinco, has been my life and savior, so I couldn't do it without both of those things.

What kind of dog is Cinco?

He is a brindle staffordshire (bull terrier). He's about 50 pounds, and he's very small, I think he's the runt in the litter. He's got lots of energy, which is the total opposite of me. He just keeps things light, but when it's nap time, it's nap time for both of us and he knows that. He's a good polar opposite of me.

Since you played with coach White at Oregon, how has that relationship evolved?

Over the years, I've definitely seen a change from Oregon to Texas. He was definitely comfortable in a sense to where his communication was there at Oregon, but he's developed a different coaching style at Texas to where he's not breathing down everyone's necks or demanding so many things out of you. He's allowing you to grow as a player, and I think my transition from Oregon to Texas, he's allowed for players like Lauren and I to really grow as people and also as players.

If we ever needed help, he's still there, but he's never gonna micromanage you. I think that's what I appreciate the most out of him. To hear some of my friends at other schools, there's other things that their coaches expect out of them and that's what they signed up for, but my parents raised a good enough kid to where I don't need to be micromanaged to be a good person, to be a good human, to be a good teammate. Coach White really allows for that.

We've all seen those pictures of him pitching back in the day. Have you ever caught him? How's his stuff?

He's an ultimate competitor. I've definitely caught him a bunch of times, more times at Oregon than I do at Texas just because now when he does throw to us, he throws into a pitching net. So his stuff is pretty dirty and he can mimic anyone in the country. It's pretty cool in my four years that I have played under him to see what he can do and help you prepare for games against literally anyone.

What's been your favorite memory at Texas? The home run at UCLA with all your family and friends in the stands? The Alabama homer in the Super Regionals?

That Alabama one was definitely memorable just because of the circumstances around it, but I'd say my favorite one has to be at UCLA in front of my entire family. I was really nervous and I don't really get nervous in front of my family, but to know that 400-plus people are there just to watch you that know you was pretty nerve racking. I was so anxious to get a hit. Once I got a hit, the odds of me getting another hit seemed impossible. Going into my fourth at-bat, I was 1-for-3, I think I had a double or something. And so, tie game, I was obviously nervous, but I expected them to do exactly what they did and I just took a chance and I took a swing. Something I'll never forget. I hope I can create more memories like that but we'll see what this fifth year brings.