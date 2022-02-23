Due to winter weather, No. 23 Texas cancels one softball game and postpones another

Mother Nature has thrown Texas a curveball.

The threat of inclement weather in the Austin area has forced Texas to make multiple changes to its softball team's schedule. Wednesday's scheduled Texas-North Texas game was canceled and Thursday's Texas-UTSA game has been postponed.

The Texas-UTSA game is part of the Texas Classic that the Longhorns are hosting this week. Texas also announced that UTSA and Texas State won't play at McCombs Field on Thursday, either. Those two games will be rescheduled and played later this weekend.

As of now, the next game on UT's schedule is Friday's meeting with No. 22 Arizona State. Tulsa also is participating in the Texas Classic.

No. 23 Texas has lost its last five games. The Longhorns (5-6) last entered a game with a losing record in 2018.