Texas commit Lydia Jacoby wins gold medal in women's swimming at 2021 Olympics

TOKYO – Alaskan teen Lydia Jacoby pulled off the upset in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, becoming the first American woman to win gold in swimming in these Olympics.

The future Texas swimmer beat U.S. teammate Lilly King, who was chasing her second consecutive Olympic gold medal in the 100 breaststroke.

Jacoby won in 1:04.95 followed by Tatjana Schoenmaker from South Africa, who was .27 of a second back.

King took bronze, the third Olympic medal of her career, finishing .59 of a second behind Jacoby.

Jacoby is the first Olympic swimmer and only the 10th Summer Olympian to be born in Alaska.

From Seward, Alaska, a two-hour drive from Anchorage, Jacoby was one of Team USA’s Olympic trials surprises, swimming nearly three seconds faster than her best time prior to the pandemic to finish second to King to qualify for Tokyo.

She is one of 11 teenagers, 10 of them young women, on the U.S. Olympic swimming team.