Sans high school athletes, Texas Relays to return in March

A marquee event has been added back to the calendar in Texas' athletic department.

Texas announced on Thursday that the Texas Relays will be held at Myers Stadium from March 25-27. This will be the 93rd running of this premier track and field meet. Last year, COVID-19 concerns led Texas to cancel the event. That marked the first time since 1935 that the Texas Relays were not held.

The coronavirus pandemic will still impact the Texas Relays this year. Event organizers will not allow high school athletes to participate in 2021. In a statement, Texas Relays director James Barr said that "We'll eagerly look forward to having all the high schoolers back in our stadium competing in 2022."

Myers Stadium will also only serve as a three-day stage for collegiate and international athletes this year. Usually, the Texas Relays are a four-day event.

Texas has not yet announced if fans will be permitted to attend the 2021 Texas Relays. The meet will be broadcast by the Longhorn Network.

"Out of the utmost concern for health and safety, last year's Texas Relays were forced to be cancelled as a result of the pandemic," Barr said. "In preparation to return this year with full attention to all of our COVID-19 protocols and procedures, as well as the welfare of everyone involved, we've been diligently planning and extensively discussing everything involved in the meet. We're excited that we'll be back hosting and competing in one of the nation's premier track & field events at Mike A. Myers Stadium once again."