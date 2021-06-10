Texas phenom Tara Davis sweeps NCAA's long jump championships
On Thursday evening, Tara Davis cemented her status as the NCAA's top long jumper.
Davis was victorious in the long jump at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. Davis claimed the title at Hayward Field with a jump of 21 feet, 11 ¾ inches on her fifth attempt. That leap edged Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens (21 feet, 11 inches).
The NCAA championship was the second won by Davis this year. In March, she took home the NCAA's indoor title in the long jump. Over the past few months, she set both the collegiate indoor (22 feet, 9 inches) and outdoor (23 feet, 5¼ inches) records for the event.
Davis is the first Longhorn to win an outdoor title in the long jump. She also joins an exclusive club of Texas athletes who have won indoor and outdoor championships in the same event during the same year:
- 1986: James Lott, high jump
- 1991: Carlette Guidry, 200 meters
- 1994: Eileen Vanisi, shot put
- 1998: Suziann Reid, 400 meters
- 1998: Erin Aldrich, high jump
- 1999: Suziann Reid, 400 meters
- 1999: Jacob Davis, pole vault
- 1999: Mark Boswell, high jump
- 2000: Mark Boswell, high jump
- 2004: Andra Manson, high jump
- 2009: Destinee Hooker, high jump
- 2014: Ryan Crouser, shot put
- 2016: Courtney Okolo, 400 meters
- 2021: Tara Davis, long jump
Will Davis defend her titles in 2022? Davis is eligible to return to the Longhorns, but she seemingly posted a good-bye message on her Instagram account following her big win. Alongside three photos from Thursday's action, Davis wrote "Thank you Texas, Tara Davis out" as a caption.
Turning pro would allow Davis to cash in on the large following that she has developed on multiple social media platforms. Next up for Davis, though, will be the U.S. Olympic Trials, which will be held in Eugene later this month.