Texas phenom Tara Davis sweeps NCAA's long jump championships

On Thursday evening, Tara Davis cemented her status as the NCAA's top long jumper.

Davis was victorious in the long jump at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. Davis claimed the title at Hayward Field with a jump of 21 feet, 11 ¾ inches on her fifth attempt. That leap edged Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens (21 feet, 11 inches).

The NCAA championship was the second won by Davis this year. In March, she took home the NCAA's indoor title in the long jump. Over the past few months, she set both the collegiate indoor (22 feet, 9 inches) and outdoor (23 feet, 5¼ inches) records for the event.

More:Following two odd years at Texas, Davis looks to capitalize on a big 2021

Davis is the first Longhorn to win an outdoor title in the long jump. She also joins an exclusive club of Texas athletes who have won indoor and outdoor championships in the same event during the same year:

1986: James Lott, high jump

James Lott, high jump 1991: Carlette Guidry, 200 meters

Carlette Guidry, 200 meters 1994: Eileen Vanisi, shot put

Eileen Vanisi, shot put 1998: Suziann Reid, 400 meters

Suziann Reid, 400 meters 1998: Erin Aldrich, high jump

Erin Aldrich, high jump 1999: Suziann Reid, 400 meters

Suziann Reid, 400 meters 1999: Jacob Davis, pole vault

Jacob Davis, pole vault 1999: Mark Boswell, high jump

Mark Boswell, high jump 2000: Mark Boswell, high jump

Mark Boswell, high jump 2004: Andra Manson, high jump

Andra Manson, high jump 2009: Destinee Hooker, high jump

Destinee Hooker, high jump 2014: Ryan Crouser, shot put

Ryan Crouser, shot put 2016: Courtney Okolo, 400 meters

Courtney Okolo, 400 meters 2021: Tara Davis, long jump

Will Davis defend her titles in 2022? Davis is eligible to return to the Longhorns, but she seemingly posted a good-bye message on her Instagram account following her big win. Alongside three photos from Thursday's action, Davis wrote "Thank you Texas, Tara Davis out" as a caption.

Turning pro would allow Davis to cash in on the large following that she has developed on multiple social media platforms. Next up for Davis, though, will be the U.S. Olympic Trials, which will be held in Eugene later this month.