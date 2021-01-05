Former Nebraska transfer Capri Davis steps away from the Texas volleyball team

Capri Davis' time at Texas has ended before it officially began.

Davis announced on Tuesday that she is stepping away from the sport of volleyball. A junior outside hitter, Davis transferred to Texas in December of 2019 after spending two seasons at Nebraska.

Davis never suited up for the Longhorns, though. She was also not seen publicly with the volleyball team this fall. Texas coach Jerritt Elliott initially tagged Davis with a "week-to-week" designation, but no reason was ever given for her absence.

In a statement released by the school, Davis said "Thank you to the staff at Texas for welcoming me and for everyone behind the scenes who worked to get me here. This isn’t the ending I would’ve planned for myself, but I’m appreciative of all the ups and downs and the family and friends I’ve made through this journey. It wasn’t an easy decision to step away from the sport I’ve loved, but I’ve reached a point in my life where I need to re-center my attention. I’m forever thankful for this opportunity and the support I’ve received thus far and I can’t wait to watch my girls continue to grind this spring.”

Over the course of her collegiate career, Davis averaged 1.2 kills per set. Davis' sophomore year ended when she took a leave of absence after appearing in nine matches at Nebraska.

Following Davis' departure and setter Ashley Shook's graduation, Texas only has 12 players left on its roster. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA intends on hosting its annual volleyball tournament in the spring.