Following a delayed arrival, Parra and Malual to play volleyball at Texas this spring

Melanie Parra and Adhu Malual have officially joined the volleyball program at Texas.

Texas announced on Wednesday that it had added both Parra and Malual to its roster. A 5-8 outside hitter, Parra is a member of Mexico's national team. Malual is a 6-2 outside hitter who was recruited out of Italy.

Parra will wear the No. 4 jersey at Texas. Malual has been assigned the No. 13.

According to Texas, Parra and Malual are both eligible to play this spring. The freshmen were unable to join the Longhorns this fall because of coronavirus-related travel concerns.

In a press release, Texas coach Jerritt Elliott indicated that Parra and Malual could immediately compete for playing time. He even compared Parra to former UT All-American Amy Neal.

Said Elliott on Malual: "Adhu is a former middle blocker that has moved to the pins. She is a very competitive athlete that has a very live arm. It will be fun to see her level with our current players and how she fits into the mix with this elite team. She adds to our practice gym and will be competing from day one and ultimately give us more depth in our gym and make it extremely competitive."

Said Elliott on Parra: "We are excited to have Melanie come in and get comfortable with our program. She brings a really solid toolbox to our gym, being very proficient in every skillset. She has played at a very high level internationally, playing at the World Championships when she was 16. I think she will remind a lot of people of former Longhorn Amy Neal, with her great body balance in the air and great command of the ball. She is a fun player to watch."

The addition of Malual and Parra fills two holes on UT's roster. Setter Ashley Shook graduated at the semester and has left for Washington as a graduate transfer. Outside hitter Capri Davis stepped away from the sport of volleyball earlier this month.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA plans on holding its annual tournament this spring. Texas played most of its conference schedule during the fall. The Longhorns (14-0) have not yet announced how many matches they will play ahead of the tournament.