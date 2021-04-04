Texas volleyball: See the Women's NCAA volleyball bracket and TV schedule
Doug Miller
Hookem
The Texas Longhorns volleyball team are the No. 4 seed in the Women's NCAA Division 1 Volleyball Championship. They will receive a bye in the first-round and play the winners of the Samford (15-3) vs. Wright State (16-1) in the second-round at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 15 on ESPN3.
The Big 12 champion Longhorns ended the season undefeated in conference play going 16-0 and were 23-1 overall.
The tournament begins on Wednesday, April 14 and will be held at the Chi Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. The championship game will be played on Saturday, April 24 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
Women's NCAA D1 Volleyball Championship TV schedule
- First round: Wednesday, April 14, Coverage starts at noon, ESPN3
- Second round: Thursday, April 15, Coverage starts at noon, ESPN3
- Regional semifinals: Sunday, April 18, TBD, ESPNU
- Regional finals: Monday, April 19, TBD, ESPNU
- National semifinals: Thursday, April 22, 7 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPN2
- National Championship: Saturday, April 24, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Women's NCAA D1 Volleyball Championship bracket
Can't see the bracket? Click here to download