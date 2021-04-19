Texas knocks off Nebraska in four sets to book its return to volleyball's Final Four

For the first time since 2016, Texas is among the final four volleyball teams left standing.

Junior Logan Eggleston and sophomore Skylar Fields both registered 18 kills to lead Texas to a 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21 win over Nebraska in a regional final match on Monday. Asjia O'Neal added a 10-kill performance at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.

The NCAA Tournament's fourth overall seed, Texas (26-1) advances to play either Wisconsin or Florida in the national semifinals. That match will be played on Thursday.

"It is honestly so surreal right now, but I knew our team would play together and we could come out on top," Fields told ESPN2's broadcast team after the win. "We really wanted it."

Led by Eggleston and O'Neal, Texas trailed only once in the first set. Eggleston contributed seven kills in the first race to 25 points while O'Neal had five kills. Eggleston took 19 swings and her first and only attacking error didn't occur until there was a 23-21 score on the scoreboard. O'Neal hit .714 on seven attempts and did not commit an error.

And while Eggleston and O'Neal led the way offensively, their biggest play in the first set may have been recorded on defense. With Nebraska lurking at 23-21, Eggleston and O'Neal combined on a block of Jazz Sweet to pull Texas to within a point of a victory that Fields later secured with a kill.

Paced by three early aces, Nebraska took a second set that featured five service errors by Texas. The Longhorns quickly rebounded in the third set behind Eggleston's three aces and Fields' seven kills.

Texas fell into a five-point hole in the fourth set but rallied. With Morgan O'Brien, who reached the national semifinals while playing at Illinois, at the service line, Texas scored three straight points to gain a 15-14 advantage. Nebraska forced two ties after that but never led again.

The match ended on Fields' final kill of the afternoon. One day after she registered a career-high 21 kills in a four-set win over Penn State, Fields did her damage on 27 attempts. Fields committed only one error. Her .630 hitting percentage led a Texas team that hit .336.

Nebraska (16-3) was led by Madi Kubik's 15 kills. Senior outside hitter Lexi Sun, who transferred from Texas after her freshman year, had seven kills on 24 attempts.

Texas and Nebraska were both playing their third matches in a five-day span. This past Thursday, Texas swept a Wright State team that had won one NCAA Tournament match in its history. UT then had to face powerhouses Penn State and Nebraska in back-to-back days.

Penn State has won six NCAA championships since 2007. Nebraska has been crowned twice at the end of the last five seasons.

Texas is also regarded as volleyball royalty. The Longhorns, though, are going for their first championship since 2012. The championship chase will resume on Thursday.