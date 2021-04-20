How to watch Texas volleyball play in the Final Four vs. Wisconsin

Texas will face top overall seed Wisconsin in the NCAA volleyball Final Four on Thursday night.

The Badgers are playing for a return to the national championship game, a matchup they lost against Stanford during the last NCAA tournament in 2019. The last time Texas played in a national championship, in 2016, they also lost to Stanford.

Wisconsin's program has yet to win a national title, unlike the Longhorns, who were last crowned national champions in 2012.

Here's how to watch the Final Four matchup between the Badgers and the Longhorns:

How to watch Texas in the NCAA volleyball Final Four

When: 9 p.m. Friday

Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: Longhorn Network via ESPN App or Watch ESPN

Radio: 104.9 FM The Horn/1260 AM

Streaming Radio: TexasSports.com/audio