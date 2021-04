Texas vs. Wisconsin volleyball: Who are the tallest players on the Final Four rosters?

Texas is set to play face top overall seed Wisconsin in the NCAA volleyball Final Four Thursday night.

The Badgers are playing for a return to the national championship game, a matchup they lost in Standford during the last NCAA tournament in 2019. The program has yet to win a national title, unlike the Longhorns, who last did so in 2012.

Wisconsin's lineup includes 14 players who are six feet tall or taller, compared with eight players for Texas. Here's a breakdown of both teams' lineups, from tallest to shortest:

Wisconsin volleyball roster

Anna Smrek | 6'9" | Middle blocker

Dana Rettke | 6'8" | Middle blocker

Julie Wohlert | 6'7" | Middle blocker, rightside hitter

Danielle Hart | 6'4" | Middle blocker

Courtney Gorum | 6'3" | Middle blocker

Grace Lodberg | 6'3" | Outside hitter

Jade Demps | 6'2" | Outside hitter

Lauren Jardine | 6'2" | Outside hitter

Devyn Robinson | 6'2" | Middle blocker, rightside hitter

Nicole Shanahan | 6"2" | Middle blocker

Molly Haggerty | 6'1" | Outside hitter

MJ Hammill | 6'0" | Setter

Sydney Hilley | 6'0" | Setter

Deahna Kraft | 6'0" Outside hitter, defensive specialist

Izzy Ashburn | 5'11" | Setter, defensive specialist

Liz Gregorski | 5'11" | Outside hitter

Anna MacDonald | 5'8" | Libero, defensive specialist

Lauren Barnes | 5'6" | Libero, defensive specialist

Giorgia Civita | 5'6" | Libero, defensive specialist

Sydney Reed | 5'6" | Libero, defensive specialist

Texas volleyball roster