Watch the challenged play that advanced Texas volleyball to the NCAA championship

The Longhorns are back in the NCAA volleyball championship.

The team swept Wisconsin, the top overall seed, in straight sets to advance to the final matchup on a point that Texas challenged.

Initially, the point was awarded to the Badgers, tying the match at 24 points-a-side. But the play was challenged, and ultimately awarded to Texas, advancing them to their first national championship game since 2016. Texas will play Kentucky on Saturday in the national championship.

How sweep it is:Texas brushes past top-seeded Wisconsin, moves to NCAA title match

The Longhorns haven't won a national volleyball championship since 2012.

Here's a replay of the play in question. Do you think the officials made the right call?

How Texas reacted to making the NCAA national volleyball championship game