On Signing Day, Texas raids three other states for their top volleyball players

A Texas volleyball team that has gotten key contributions this season from players recruited out of states like California, Hawaii and Tennessee continues to recruit nationally.

Emma Halter, Devin Kahahawai and Marianna Singletary will make up the volleyball program's Class of 2022, the Longhorns announced on Wednesday. All three of UT's signees were rated by PrepVolleyball.com as the top recruits from their states.

Halter is a libero from Indiana. Kahahawai is an outside hitter recruited out of Hawaii. Singletary is a middle blocker and South Carolina native.

"We have some great athletes that will immediately add to this veteran group and we can’t wait to get them here," Texas coach Jerritt Elliott said in a press release. "They all have great character and are committed to being part of a program bigger than themselves."

A Texas commit since the summer of 2020, Halter was the founding member of her class. Halter was named a first-team all-state honoree in 2020. She earned second-team nods as a freshman and sophomore.

Elliott described Halter as a "feisty, energetic libero that brings not only a great attitude but also a high level of skill to pass and play defense. She’ll be so much fun to coach in our gym because of the energy she brings.”

The 6-4 Kahahawai won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2021 FIVB U18 World Championship. She is ranked by PrepVolleyball.com as the No. 8 recruit in this class. Next season, Kahahawai will join fellow Hawaii products Jhenna Gabriel and Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres on the Texas roster.

"Devin continues our tradition of great recruiting in the state of Hawaii," Elliott said. "She brings a high-level volleyball IQ and has the ability to be an elite six-rotation player for us that can contribute in many different ways.”

Singletary, who is as tall as Kahahawai, is listed 12th on PrepVolleyball.com's list of this class' top recruits. A two-time state champion at Porter-Gaud High, Singletary recently had 33 kills and 11 digs in the South Carolina Independent School Association's Class 3A finale.

"Marianna is a physical middle with a very live arm that will continue the great tradition of Texas middle blockers," Elliott said. "We are excited about her growth and development and the ability to come in and compete for playing time.”