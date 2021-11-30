Player of the Year Logan Eggleston joins Texas teammates, coach on Big 12's honor roll

After helping Texas defend its title, Logan Eggleston has reclaimed her crown.

Eggleston has been named the Big 12's Player of the Year for the 2021 volleyball season, the conference announced on Tuesday. Eggleston won the same award last season.

Haley Eckerman was the last Longhorn to be named the Big 12's Player of the Year in consecutive seasons. Eckerman was a three-time honoree from 2012-14.

A junior and 6-2 outside hitter on the Texas roster, Eggleston is averaging 3.85 kills per set. Eggleston is hitting at a .301 clip, and she has also contributed 40 aces and an average of 2.67 digs per set. On four occasions this fall, Eggleston was named the Big 12's offensive player of the week.

Eggleston was recognized on Tuesday alongside Jerritt Elliott, who was named the Big 12's top coach for the eighth time. Eggleston and teammates Jhenna Gabriel, Brionne Butler, Skylar Fields and Asjia O'Neal all earned first-team status on the Big 12's all-conference team. Junior Molly Phillips was a second-team honoree.

This season, Texas went 15-1 in Big 12 play. The Longhorns edged Baylor by a game in the conference standings. Texas has won at least a share of the Big 12 championship in each of the past five seasons.

Texas (24-1) will open up its NCAA Tournament run this week. The second overall seed in the entire postseason competition, UT will host Sacred Heart (19-9) on Thursday night. If victorious, the Longhorns will return to Gregory Gym the following day to battle either San Diego (20-7) or Rice (19-6).