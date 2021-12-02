Texas in the NCAA volleyball tournament: Schedule, how to watch, and a bracket for predictions

Texas is returning to the NCAA tournament in hopes of capturing its first national championship since 2012. The Longhorns are looking for redemption after falling in last season's national championship game to Kentucky.

Ranked No. 2 in the country behind Louisville, Texas finished its regular season with just a single loss against Baylor. They'll open tournament play on Thursday against Sacred Heart at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin.

This story will be updated throughout the tournament, but here's what we know about the Longhorns' schedule, how to watch them play and who they could face on the bracket.

How, when to watch Texas volleyball vs. Sacred Heart on TV, streaming

The match begins at 7 p.m. in Austin.

You can watch it on the Longhorn Network, or stream it on ESPN or ESPN+ partner streaming sites like Hulu.

NCAA volleyball bracket has Texas vs. San Diego or Rice if they advance

Should the Longhorns avoid an upset Thursday, they'll return to Gregory Gymnasium the next day to face the winner of the San Diego/Rice game.

Friday's matchup begins at 8 p.m. You'll be able to watch it on the Longhorn Network, or stream it on ESPN or ESPN+ partner streaming sites like Hulu.

The road to the NCAA volleyball tournament championship

Should Texas win this matchup, they'll head to the regional round. Regionals for the tournament will be held at four non-predetermined campus sites. Those sites will be announced on Dec. 5.

The winners of the regional round will advance to the Final Four at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, during the weekend of Dec. 16-18. The national championship is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Central Time on Saturday, Dec. 18 and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Tickets to NCAA tournament opening rounds on UT's campus

Tickets are available for all three first and second round games.

The University of Texas' ticket vendor is offering general admission tickets for $18/person. If you're student, it will cost you $12.

If you want a reserved spot on a bench in the gym, it will run you $22. A chair seat will cost you $32.

Printable NCAA volleyball bracket

Make your picks and fill in your with bracket with pen or pencil now!