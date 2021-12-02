No. 2 Texas sets up a Rice rematch by sweeping Sacred Heart in its NCAA Tournament opener

After going 24-1 during the regular season, Texas entered the NCAA's volleyball tournament as the second overall seed. Only Louisville was seeded higher.

On Thursday night, however, Sacred Heart coach Rob Machan argued that the Longhorns may actually be underseeded.

Machan labeled the Longhorns as the team to beat this month after Sacred Heart was swept in UT's tournament opener. Logan Eggleston's 12 kills led the way as Texas rolled to a 25-19, 25-17, 25-19 win at Gregory Gym.

"I haven't seen a better team than they have," Machan said. "My expectations, and it's only my opinion, but I don't think there's a better team in the tournament. I'm excited to see what they can do."

Texas (25-1) faced an early challenge from Sacred Heart, which won the Northeast Conference title this season. Up 24-13 in the first set, UT was unable to quickly put the Pioneers (19-10) away.

Sacred Heart fought off six straight set points from the Longhorns. During the Pioneers' late run, Texas allowed two aces and committed two attacking errors. The only timeout used by Texas on Thursday was called during that scoring spurt.

Eventually, UT outside hitter Molly Phillips secured the opening-set win with a kill. Afterwards, the junior said that "We had 24 for a while so we knew we just had to focus on what we could do."

Added Skylar Fields: "We definitely just needed to focus on first-ball contact. I think that they were having some really good service pressure. We just needed to focus on what we're doing and close the (set)."

Texas went on to record an eight-point win in the second set. In the third set, Texas shook off the Pioneers after a pancake dig by 6-3 middle blocker Asjia O'Neal prevented Sacred Heart from taking a 7-6 lead. Fields and Brionne Butler finished off that rally with a combination block, and the Longhorns led for the rest of the match-clinching set.

For the match, Texas hit .443. The Longhorns' 44 kills were split between five players, all of whom hit at least .320. Junior setter Jhenna Gabriel paced the Texas offense with her 30 assists.

"We've got some special athletes that have worked really hard to get their offensive game going and making good decisions up there," Texas coach Jerritt Elliott said. "Going into a match, probably my least concern is our offense.

"For me, how clean we can play is the big thing. What I look at is our errors, and we just had too many tonight. We'll have to clean that up for tomorrow night and get them focused and ready to play tomorrow."

Texas will return to Gregory Gym on Friday night for a rematch with Rice. The Owls (20-6) bested San Diego (20-8) in three sets in their tournament opener.

All-time, UT has won 37 of the 39 matches it has played against the Owls. Rice's two victories in the series, though, were recorded during the previous two seasons.

"We believe in ourselves completely," said Rice outside hitter Nicole Lennon, who had a team-high 15 kills against San Diego. "We know that when we play at our highest level, we can do anything we set our minds to. Whoever we play, we're gonna come out and play Rice volleyball, we know that for sure."

Back on Sept. 22, Texas swept Rice in a match that was played in Houston. Nearly three months later, Elliott predicted the Owls will "play better than they did in September."

"We know this Rice team's a great team," Phillips said. "We played them in September and we did what we needed to do then. We need to do the same thing whenever we go out and play them tomorrow."

Notes: Sacred Heart was led by Jasmine Rogers' 12 kills. ... Eggleston also served two aces. Her six blocks tied with O'Neal for the team-high total. ... Texas is now 34-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. ... Texas announced a crowd of 3,172 for the match.