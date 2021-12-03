Sky's the limit: Behind Fields, Texas sweeps Rice and returns to NCAA's Sweet 16 round

Texas volleyball player Skylar Fields doesn't lack a personality.

Last year, Fields once appeared on a Zoom call with local reporters with a constellation background. She plays while wearing a bright pink headband. After most Texas points, it is hard to find anyone more expressive and energetic than Fields, to which teammate Logan Eggleston advised "keep doing you."

But while Fields' personality is loud, her play in the NCAA Tournament has recently been even louder.

Fields' 18 kills led Texas on Friday night in a 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 sweep of Rice. With the victory inside of a sold-out Gregory Gym, Texas advances to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament for the 16th straight season.

"Every game (in the NCAA Tournament) could be your last game," said Fields, a junior and 6-2 opposite hitter. "So I'm trying to go out there and play with my best and I think my teammates give me a good opportunity giving me the ball and I do what I can do."

In the opening set on Friday, Fields paced the Longhorns (26-1) with her six kills. Later in the evening, she shut the door on the visiting Owls (20-7).

After not leading once over the first two sets, Rice held a 16-14 advantage in the third session. The Longhorns and Owls then exchanged blows until a 17-17 tie existed on the scoreboard.

Fields insured that would be the match's last tie. Swinging from her customary spot on the left side of the court, Fields had kills that gave Texas its 18th, 20th, 21st, 22nd and match-clinching 25th points.

"We were going point-for-point and I think that once we found a little bit of room, we took it and ran with it," Fields said. "We knew that they were going to battle with us. We didn't really get frazzled, we try to take one play at a time and win the game."

In addition to her 18 kills against the Owls, Fields also hit .432. Dating back to last year's tournament, Fields has had at least a dozen kills in five of UT's seven postseason matches. She had hit over .400 in four of those contests.

Wright State (April 15, 2021): 5 kills, .267 hitting percentage

Penn State (April 18, 2021): 21 kills, .500 hitting percentage

Nebraska (April 19, 2021): 18 kills, .630 hitting percentage

Wisconsin (April 22, 2021): 12 kills, .211 hitting percentage

Kentucky (April 24, 2021): 16 kills, .278 hitting percentage

Sacred Heart (Dec. 2, 2021): 11 kills, .476 hitting percentage

Rice (Dec. 3, 2021): 18 kills, .432 hitting percentage

Said Texas coach Jerritt Elliott: "She likes playing in the NCAA Tournament and jumps a little bit higher."

While the night belonged to Fields, the second set's spotlight was grabbed by Molly Phillips. A junior outside hitter for the Longhorns, Phillips had five kills on seven swings. On one rally in which an Eggleston kill put Texas up 17-10, Phillips saved a teammate's wayward pass and then thwarted a Rice kill attempt at the net.

Elliott referred to the versatile Phillips as "the silent assassin." When asked if Phillips deserved a first-team designation on the Big 12's all-conference team instead of the second-team nod that she received, Elliott didn't hesitate to answer in the affirmative.

"She's a really great player that maybe is underestimated at times or maybe not as recognized as some of the other All-Americans on their team," Rice coach Genny Volpe said of Phillips. "I have a lot of respect for her."

Phillips finished with 11 kills and a .556 hitting percentage. In addition to Phillips and Fields' double-digit kills, Texas also received 12 kills and 17 digs from Eggleston, who hit .500.

As a team, Texas hit a season-high .490. That was enough to off-set a Rice team that itself hit an impressive .340.

The second overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, Texas has earned the right to host third- and fourth-round matches next week. The Longhorns will next play either Hawaii or No. 15 Washington, who will battle on Saturday for a trip to Austin.

Notes: Rice was led by senior Nicole Lennon's nine kills. ... Texas setter Jhenna Gabriel has 41 assists and a career-high four aces. ... Texas announced a crowd of 4,322, which was the 13th-largest crowd in Gregory Gym's history.