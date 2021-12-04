Women’s basketball preview: No. 15 Texas at No. 17 Texas A&M

Sunday's game

No. 15 Texas at No. 17 Texas A&M, 3 p.m., Reed Arena, College Station

TV/radio: SECN/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 62-24. The Aggies recorded a 66-61 win at the Erwin Center last December.

About the Longhorns: Schaefer is a Texas A&M graduate who was an assistant coach on the Aggies' 2011 national championship team. When asked if he'd listen to any overtures from A&M about replacing the retiring Gary Blair, Schaefer said, "I left Mississippi State (in 2020) for one job. And it was Texas. That's the answer." ... UT is 1-1 against ranked teams. ... Ebo and Aliyah Matharu combined to score 27 points and miss only two of their 13 shots in Wednesday's 78-64 win over Jackson State. ... The Longhorns last visited College Station in January 2012.

About the Aggies: Texas A&M hasn't played a ranked team this season, but has beaten three — Stephen F. Austin, South Dakota and Northwestern — that reached the 2021 NCAA Tournament. ... The Aggies are making 45% of their 3-pointers, which leads the nation. ... The SEC's 6th Woman of the Year last season, fifth-year guard Destiny Pitts has five starts this season. She's averaging 12.3 points per game. ... Blair is looking to break a tie with Shelby Metcalf for the most wins for any A&M basketball coach. Metcalf went 438-306 while coaching the Aggies men from 1963-90.

