Watch highlights from Texas volleyball's Elite Eight matchup with Nebraska

Texas volleyball fell to Nebraska 3-1 (19-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21) in the NCAA volleyball tournament's Elite Eight on Saturday night at Gregory Gym in Austin, missing its chance to advance to next week's Final Four at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Texas secured a spot in the Elite Eight after a come-from-behind victory over Washington in the Sweet 16 on Thursday. The Horns dropped their first two sets to the Huskies 19-25 and 20-25 before rallying for a reverse sweep, scoring 25-22, 25-9, 15-9 in their final three sets.

